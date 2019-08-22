Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosafe SE: Second quarter and first half 2019 report – Merger process with Floatel ongoing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Fleet utilisation in the second quarter of 2019 was 71.6 per cent, the highest since Q3 2015. Three new contracts were awarded since the last quarter. Reported EBITDA for the second quarter amounted to USD 53.1 million (USD 57.1 million). Cash flow from operations was USD 18.1 million (USD 43.5 million).

Recent highlights

  • On 3 June, Prosafe SE and Floatel Internatinal Ltd signed an agreement to merge their respective businesses to create a more cost efficient company.
  • Prosafe SE completed the legal redomicilation from Cyprus to Norway.
  • High fleet utilisation of 71.6 per cent (45.8 per cent) with an average rate of USD 123k (USD 235k)
  • Improved firm orderbook of USD 199 million per Q2 2019 (USD 184 million).
  • Reported EBITDA was USD 53.1 million (USD 57.1 million) in the quarter. Underlying EBITDA in the quarter adjusted for one-off effects was USD 36.9 million.
  • Cash flow from operations at USD 18.1 million (USD 43.5 million).
  • A three-year contract was signed with Petrobras for the Safe Eurus in Brazil.
  • Equinor Brazil awarded a contract to the Safe Concordia for a firm duration of 120 days with up to 60 days of options.
  • Total UK awarded a contract to the Safe Caledonia for a firm period of 162 days plus one 30-day option.
  • Prosafe took delivery of the Safe Eurus on 4 July. 
  • Equinor exercised a one-month option for the Safe Boreas on 16 August

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe’s CEO says, “Despite general low activity in the market, it is positive that we were awarded three contracts since the last quarterly report. Further, the merger process with Floatel International is high on our agenda these days, a merger that is needed to create a cost efficient and sustainable company for global offerings to our clients.”

A complete version of the Q2 2019 earnings release and the Q2 2019 presentation can be downloaded from www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no  

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com  

21 August 2019
The Board of Directors of Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO&CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

﻿
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aINCOAX : carries out Rights Issue of approximately SEK 59 million
AQ
02:01aSCIBASE PUBL : Interim report
AQ
02:01aFLEXION MOBILE PLC : - Q1 Report 30 June 2019
AQ
02:01aINHALATION SCIENCES SWEDEN AB : (publ) releases Half Year Report Q2 2019
AQ
02:01aMOBERG PHARMA PUBL : Year-end report to be published on August 29 - Invitation to teleconference
AQ
02:01aASTRAZENECA : agrees to buy US FDA Priority Review
AQ
02:01aASCELIA PHARMA : Phase III study of Mangoral to start in H2-2019
AQ
02:01aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi has entered into agreement to sell Priority Review Voucher
AQ
02:01aNORDIC ENTERTAINMENT : NENT Group takes hold of `Seizure' as latest Norwegian original series
AQ
02:01aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : 3rd Quarter Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : POWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Strong result following agreement with Bosch
4NOVA MINERALS LTD : NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX:NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
5Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group