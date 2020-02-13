Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosafe SE: Update on financial situation, process with lenders and merger with Floatel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:30am EST

Prosafe refers to the information on its financial status and process with lenders that was provided in the Q4 2019 report published on 6 February 2020, as well as previous update on lender discussions provided on 14 January 2020.

The discussions with its lenders continue and remain constructive. Pending conclusions, Prosafe has received consent from all lenders to further defer payments of scheduled instalments and interests under both its USD 288 million and USD 1,300 million facilities until 31 March 2020. The temporary waivers for certain other identified defaults in the period have also been similarly extended. Payment of the final instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos, remains as reported on 14 January 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders.

The above unanimous deferrals and waivers provide stability for the company, while it continues to work with the lenders to agree on a long term financial solution. Pending this, the company continues to operate on a business as usual basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions. Further information will be provided in due course.

Discontinuation of merger with Floatel International
Prosafe and Floatel International have mutually decided to discontinue the merger process due to financial uncertainty and process risk. The regrettable conclusion is that any near term completion of a value enhancing merger is unlikely.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com


Stavanger, 13 February 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:52aClariant to slash 600 jobs as 2019 profit plunges and outlook dims
RE
01:51aKOJAMO PLC : Kojamo's Board of Directors resolved on the long-term incentive plan's performance period 2020–2022
PU
01:51aROYAL DSM : DSM reports 2019 results
PU
01:51aGLOBALDATA : reveals top ten Mobility as a Service influencers in Q4 2019
PU
01:51aFEB. 13, 2020 TSE ANNOUNCED BROADENING OF DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO BE CANCELLED : PHYZ Holdings Inc.
PU
01:51aNASDAQ : Notice of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Annual General Meeting
PU
01:50aASAHI : Japan's Asahi says Korean boycott cost it 3 billion yen last year
RE
01:50aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Announces Eastern Delta Refocus Imaging Program in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
AQ
01:50aBOLIDEN : Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves 2019
AQ
01:48aREDEYE : Orphazyme - Home run moves nearer (and with funding in place)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 14% on Year -- Earnings Review
3OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : DBS flags small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top est..
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : CISCO : Sales Fall in Latest Quarter -- Update
5GOLD : Gold Fields full-year profits rise, to raise funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group