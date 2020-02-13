Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Prosecutors challenge antitrust approval of Boeing-Embraer tie-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:10pm EST
Embraer logo at LABACE in Sao Paulo

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors have filed an appeal with antitrust agency Cade asking the regulator to reconsider its approval of a deal selling control of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division to Boeing Co, according to public filings.

The deal had been approved without restrictions on Jan. 27 by Cade's General Superintendent Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo. Cade's top administrative council can still call for a review of the case, putting the matter to a vote.

In the appeal filed on Wednesday, prosecutors referred to "some omissions" in the decision made by Macedo when assessing the markets that would be affected, citing the regional aviation market, which uses aircraft with fewer than 100 seats.

Boeing has offered to pay $4.2 billion for 80% of Embraer's commercial jet division, which builds passenger jets in the 70- to 150-seat segment.

The appeal, seen by Reuters, was filed by Deputy Attorney General Samantha Dobrowolski. Under Brazilian antitrust law, it will be now be assigned to a reporting commissioner who will decide whether it should be considered by the body.

The reporting commission's opinion on the appeal will then submitted to Cade's top administrative council, which will decide whether to review the case.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.40% 343.91 Delayed Quote.5.73%
EMBRAER S.A. 1.00% 19.04 End-of-day quote.-4.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:32pBarclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties
RE
03:30pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:25pModest Means with Big Dreams  A True Rag to Riches Story
SE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:22pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
03:18pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
03:16pJudge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pEuro sinks against dollar as U.S. assets look more attractive
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group