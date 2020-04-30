Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosegur : Seeks Start-ups to Create COVID-19 Free Spaces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

  • The challenge is posed with a triple approach to provide a comprehensive response to the problem: people flow control, access control and identity validation systems, and health monitoring systems
  • The initiative is part of the open innovation program ‘Come In’, launched by Prosegur, the first open innovation project promoted by one of the largest security multinationals

In the coming weeks, millions of citizens will be ending their quarantine periods and gradually returning to work. This return to the “new normal” must be done under strict security measures to avoid the appearance of new sources of infection, ensuring COVID-19-free safe spaces.

Prosegur has extended a challenge to start-ups from around the world to find security solutions to create COVID-19-free and therefore safe workspaces. The challenge focuses on three priority areas.

The first is people flow control in workspaces, covering new capacity limits, detection of personal protective elements (masks, gloves...), queue control (number, space between users, time frame...) or hot spot detection.

The second is access control and identity validation systems allowing automatic and contactless access control for workers and visitors, guaranteeing security and preventing any kind of fraud.

The third is health monitoring systems through Command & Control platforms: communication platforms to provide tools for self-assessment and communication with doctors and emergency services, as well as health monitoring devices that allow remote monitoring of vital signs.

This initiative is part of the open innovation program launched by Prosegur ‘Come In’ (http://www.prosegur.com/comein/), the first open innovation project promoted by one of the large private security multinationals. The programme also poses 5 other challenges in which to collaborate with the start-ups:

  • In Cybersecurity: how to reinforce security and trust in the IoT network and its devices.
  • In Security: how to guarantee security in crowded spaces or events with non-invasive methods.
  • In Cash: how to improve the efficiency of cash management.
  • In Alarms: how to simplify the purchase and management of products or services without human interaction.
  • In the corporate sphere: how to protect the citizen’s personal data and information sources in both public and private sphere.

The request for proposals from around the globe is open until 4 May. The selection and evaluation process will choose 45 initial start-ups. The 15 finalist projects will present their pilot proposals. After this process, the 5 winners will sign a four-month contract to work on improving their product, in collaboration with Prosegur business units and their customers.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:07pSABESP : - Notice to the Market
PR
10:01pBOREAL METALS : Announces the Postponement of Filing Annual Financial Statements and MD&A Due to COVID-19 Related Delays
AQ
10:01pICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
10:01pPROSEGUR : Seeks Start-ups to Create COVID-19 Free Spaces
BU
10:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Board Games Market 2020-2024 | Rapid Improvements in Gameplay to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:55pREMINDER / GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC. : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 - Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
09:49pENTERGY : Crews Expect to Complete Restoration Tonight Following Recent Storms
PU
09:45pXIAOMI : Apple, Huawei boost market share, as first-quarter China smartphone shipments fall - Canalys
RE
09:41pAMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-related costs
RE
09:34pAMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-related costs
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treat..
3ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Amgen studying Otezla for coronavirus, looki..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on Bond Offering
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American Airlines, Delta, United to require facial coverings on U.S. flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group