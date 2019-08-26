Proskauer : Expands Health Care Capabilities with Addition of Partner Ryan Blaney in Washington, D.C.

International law firm Proskauer announced today the arrival of Ryan Blaney as partner in its Health Care practice. Mr. Blaney was previously a senior associate at the firm and will rejoin the Washington, D.C. office, bringing a unique combination of health care regulatory, transactional and privacy experience.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan back to Proskauer,” said partner Rick Zall, Chair of Proskauer’s Health Care Department and Industry Practice. “As we counsel clients in complex, high stakes matters—whether significant transactions or 'bet the company' investigations—Ryan’s background and experience will provide tremendous value.”

Mr. Blaney represents health care, life science, and technology clients in a range of regulatory, enforcement, internal investigative and transactional matters, with particular expertise in privacy law, life sciences and digital health. He also has expertise in regulatory compliance, previously counseling clients on a range of matters, including health care fraud and abuse, third party reimbursement, data breach issues, data privacy and security, and FDA regulatory matters. Previous clients include information technology companies, public and private health care companies, hospitals and physician organizations, manufacturers, medical device companies, and health plans.

Mr. Blaney received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School.

“Ryan is a talented lawyer and we are thrilled to have him return to Proskauer,” said Paul Hamburger, head of the Firm’s Washington, D.C. office. “His breadth and depth of experience working across the health care continuum and with various health care organizations is an excellent addition to our D.C. office as we continue our strategic growth in this fast-changing industry.”

