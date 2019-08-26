Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proskauer : Expands Health Care Capabilities with Addition of Partner Ryan Blaney in Washington, D.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:36am EDT

International law firm Proskauer announced today the arrival of Ryan Blaney as partner in its Health Care practice. Mr. Blaney was previously a senior associate at the firm and will rejoin the Washington, D.C. office, bringing a unique combination of health care regulatory, transactional and privacy experience.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan back to Proskauer,” said partner Rick Zall, Chair of Proskauer’s Health Care Department and Industry Practice. “As we counsel clients in complex, high stakes matters—whether significant transactions or 'bet the company' investigations—Ryan’s background and experience will provide tremendous value.”

Mr. Blaney represents health care, life science, and technology clients in a range of regulatory, enforcement, internal investigative and transactional matters, with particular expertise in privacy law, life sciences and digital health. He also has expertise in regulatory compliance, previously counseling clients on a range of matters, including health care fraud and abuse, third party reimbursement, data breach issues, data privacy and security, and FDA regulatory matters. Previous clients include information technology companies, public and private health care companies, hospitals and physician organizations, manufacturers, medical device companies, and health plans.

Mr. Blaney received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School.

“Ryan is a talented lawyer and we are thrilled to have him return to Proskauer,” said Paul Hamburger, head of the Firm’s Washington, D.C. office. “His breadth and depth of experience working across the health care continuum and with various health care organizations is an excellent addition to our D.C. office as we continue our strategic growth in this fast-changing industry.”

Proskauer has diverse service offerings across the health care industry, and our team has unrivalled experience and a keen understanding of the industry's dynamics. We combine specialized health law and industry experience with specific practice concentrations that allow us to provide the full range of services for our clients. We advise service providers and health plans, operators, investors and lenders, among others, in matters ranging from complex transactions and regulatory compliance to commercial litigation and defense of government investigations. We act as a trusted advisor, partnering on the most important, complex and sensitive challenges facing health care organizations today.

Additional information about the Firm can be found at www.proskauer.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aCEMATRIX CORPORATION : Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed $2.3 Million Private Placement
AQ
07:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has embarked on a robotic process automation journey, establishing a global team to evaluate RPA use cases
AQ
07:53aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : India announced kick-starting its innovation challenge 'Hackware 2019' in India
AQ
07:53aINTACT FINANCIAL : IIROC Trading Halt - IFC.R
AQ
07:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launched the Altivar(TM) Process 6000 (ATV6000) medium voltage service-oriented drive
AQ
07:48aGlobal Binder Market for Lithium-ion Batteries 2019-2023 | 22% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
07:47aPERISCOPE HOLDINGS : Introduces Exclusive Shopping Experience for the Public Sector at NIGP Forum
BU
07:46aCOMPASS GOLD : Discrete Gold Soil Anomalies Delineated Along Strike From Farabakoura Workings
AQ
07:46aFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:46aGlobal Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2019-2023 | 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5Oil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group