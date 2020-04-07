Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proskauer : Releases Survey Results on the Immediate Impact of COVID-19 on the Private Credit Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

Survey found the market remains very active - 86% of investment professionals are actively looking for new lending opportunities

International law firm Proskauer surveyed over 100 of its private credit clients to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges our clients are facing, the overwhelming number of respondents reported that they are open for business. In fact, 86% said they are actively looking for new lending opportunities,” says Stephen Boyko, co-chair of Proskauer’s Corporate Department and Private Credit Group.

“While these are extraordinary times, the responses to our survey demonstrate that private credit firms are looking for deals, there is meaningful liquidity in the market, and that our clients are prepared to provide additional capital to support their portfolio companies,” Boyko added.

A few of the other highlights include:

  • 97% of investment professionals are willing to provide additional capital to their existing borrowers.
  • 78% of respondents are interested in non-distressed senior secured loans/refinancings.
  • 74% are interested in in acquisition financings; 48% in special situation loans and 30% in DIP/exit facilities.
  • Market sentiment for investment in certain industries has declined since our annual survey in January. Industries that have experienced the most significant decline are: manufacturing down from 67% to 36%, consumer goods from 43% to 30%, education from 62% to 51%, energy from 28% to 18%, construction 35% to 28% and real estate from 18% to 12%.
  • On the other hand, survey respondents report that they continue to look for investment opportunities in the healthcare (94%), business services (93%) and software and technology industries (92%), which is generally consistent with the results from our annual survey in January.

This survey was conducted between March 30th and April 3rd and includes insight from 112 investment professionals, a majority of which are partners or managing directors at their firms. The firms that responded to our survey collectively manage more than $1 trillion in assets.

Over the past three years the Private Credit Group has released an annual survey that features predictions from top lending institutions, which compliments the findings of Proskauer’s proprietary Private Credit Insights annual report.

Over the past five years, Proskauer has worked on more than 800 deals for more than 95 private credit clients across the United States and Europe with an aggregate transaction value exceeding $110 billion.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pExxon could delay third Guyana project as government review drags on
RE
02:07pINVESTOR FILING DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Funko Inc., NMC Health PLC, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., of Filing Deadlines
GL
02:06pCEDA : Loses P200m to COVID-19
AQ
02:06pNETFLIX : 'Grace and Frankie' stars to perform live table read of Season 7 premiere
AQ
02:05pPortofino Amends Pricing of $500,000 Financing
NE
02:03pNMPF – IDFA Submit Joint Plan to USDA to Support Dairy Industry Through COVID-19
PU
02:03pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA : The Cattolica Assicurazioni Group appointed Atanasio Pantarrotas as new CFO
PU
02:02pATLANTIC SAPPHIRE AS : Notice of EGM - Proposed conversion to public limited liability company - Change of Managing Director
AQ
02:01pSWEDBANK : recruits new Chief Legal Officer
AQ
02:01pLIVEPERSON : launches new gift card marketplace to help small businesses weather the coronavirus storm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group