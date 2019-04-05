Proskauer : Releases Survey on Trends in Private Credit Markets

International law firm Proskauer released the results from its Private
Credit Group’s market survey for 2019, working to keep clients abreast
of the latest trends in the private credit markets.
The comprehensive survey features the predictions of top lending
institutions, which complement the findings of Proskauer’s proprietary
deal data report that was released earlier this year. Taken together,
the firm is able to provide clients a unique and in-depth look into the
state of the credit markets and forecasts for the remainder of the year.
The survey explores drivers of deal flow and the challenges for
dealmakers, 2019 market predictions and expectations around interest
rates, pricing and defaults. The survey provides a look at the
respondents’ expectations and strategies for the year ahead, including:
-
7% on balance expect deal activity to decrease over the next year, a
drastic change from 2018, when 29% expected activity to increase
-
Poor economic outlook and market conditions are the main driver of
less deal activity in the U.S., while Brexit and political uncertainty
are the main drivers in the U.K. and Europe
-
Dry powder levels are considered the most important driver of deal
flow overall
-
75% of respondents said that maximum total leverage they would
underwrite is 6.0x or greater and just over half of respondents (54%)
say maximum total leverage is 6.5x or greater
-
40% of respondents will not do deals without a covenant; a third of
U.S. respondents would consider a covenant-lite transaction for a
business with $50m or more of EBITDA
-
Just under three-quarters of respondents are currently raising a debt
fund and eight out of 10 plan to fundraise over the next 12 months
-
Half of U.S. respondents predicted deals to be more lender-friendly in
the coming year
The Private Credit Group’s co-chair Steve Boyko explains, “We received a
great response to our survey this year, and our results reflect the
views of 187 respondents from approximately 100 different private credit
providers across the United States and Europe. The respondents are
expecting a bumpy ride this year. Deal flow is expected to decrease in
the U.S. due to poor market conditions and in Europe due to Brexit and
political uncertainty. Defaults are also projected to increase. On the
bright side, eight out of 10 respondents noted that they plan to
fundraise in the coming year, demonstrating their continued optimism for
the asset class.”
Proskauer commissioned market-leading researcher Acritas to conduct the
survey. Please click for the
full report here.
