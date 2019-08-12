Prospect Researchers Get Rev'd Up at APRA Conference

RevUp Software Launches Nonprofit Fundraising Platform

Silicon Valley-based RevUp Software, the leading predictive data analytics platform for fundraising in politics, launched their nonprofit fundraising platform, RevupNP as a Platinum Sponsor of the Association of Professional Researchers for Advancement (APRA) annual conference. Prospect Development professionals from the country’s leading nonprofit, higher education and healthcare organizations queued up to demo this first of its kind Persona-based Platform.

RevupNP puts data science at the fingertips of every nonprofit. Prospect Developers in attendance experienced first-hand how, using custom algorithms, RevupNP provides in-app, Persona-based solutions to more quickly and efficiently uncover the best prospects for major giving, planned giving and retention. “Our Persona models bridge all nonprofit fundraising operations enabling prospect researchers, major gift officers, and marketing, to work together in real time.” said CEO Steve Spinner, “Our product saves research time and enhances portfolio optimization in a whole new way.”

Unlike generic wealth screening products, RevupNP is the only solution with affinity built into every aspect of the screening, ranking and scoring of both current and prospective donors. Most appreciably, the Persona models in RevupNP deliver key insights in an easy-to-navigate user interface, highly touted by the 200 attendees taking the demo. Spinner went on to say, “I’m excited and fueled by the response of these professional researchers in forwarding our product roadmap scheduled to release additional models and integrations and a mobile platform in the months ahead.”

Want to see the RevupNP difference for yourself? Visit www.revupnp.com for more information or to request a demo.

About RevUp

RevUp Software is an award-winning Silicon Valley-based SaaS company that designs software enabling political campaigns, nonprofit organizations and higher educational institutions to better leverage data analytics to meet and exceed their fundraising goals. The newly launched RevupNP platform provides in-app access to Persona-based models delivering insight to inform decisions and fuel the mission of organizations. All RevUp software is designed to makes positive impact on the efficiency, effectiveness, and respectfulness of fundraising.

