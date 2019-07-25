Log in
Prospective Fed Nominee Judy Shelton Resigned From EBRD Job -- Update

07/25/2019 | 11:12am EDT

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- One of President Trump's latest picks for the Federal Reserve Board, economic commentator Judy Shelton, has resigned from her post as U.S. envoy to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the bank said Wednesday.

"I am leaving on wonderful terms with my fellow directors at EBRD, with EBRD officials, and with the Treasury team," Ms. Shelton said in an email. Thursday will be her last day on the job.

Ms. Shelton, in an email Thursday, cited her pending Fed nomination as the reason for her resignation. A White House spokesman declined to comment.

In a February interview with the Journal's opinion page, she described the EBRD as having "an identity crisis," and said she "would have liked to see it define its work more in terms of free people, free enterprise, free markets."

But in a statement Thursday she said it was a "gratifying experience" to serve as an EBRD director.

The Journal reported last week that Ms. Shelton had built a spotty attendance record at the London-based development bank's board meetings. Between April 2018, when she was sworn in, and June 5, Ms. Shelton missed 12 of 28 board meetings, according to minutes published by the bank. Her attendance rate of 57% was lower than that of her predecessor, Obama administration appointee Scott Allen, and most other countries' representatives on the EBRD's board.

Ms. Shelton previously said in an emailed response to questions that scheduling conflicts prevented her from attending some of the meetings, and she coordinates with the Treasury adviser who represents the U.S. when she isn't able to be there.

In an email Thursday, she said the "essence of my mission" at the EBRD was "not so much to mechanically approve loans every two weeks, but rather to continually assess the overall strategic implications of EBRD policies and actions and seek to influence them in ways that best serve the interests of the people of the United States."

Mr. Trump said on July 2 he planned to nominate Ms. Shelton and economist Christopher Waller to the Fed's seven-member board governors, which has two vacancies. Her resignation letter was dated July 9, an EBRD spokesman said.

Mr. Waller remains director of research at the St. Louis Fed, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

