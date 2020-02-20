Log in
Prosper Insights & Analytics Teams Up With the AWS Developer Challenge: ML Powered Solutions

02/20/2020 | 12:48pm EST

Prosper Insights & Analytics in cooperation with AWS Marketplace and SageMaker platform, has now made over 35 new privacy compliant targeting models available for marketers to use on AWS Marketplace. The models overcome the increasingly restrictive privacy laws and the imminent demise of third-party cookies. Each of the models are highly accurate and have lift over random scores of 35% to over 300%! Best of all, certain models are now available without charge as part of the “AWS Developer Challenge: ML Powered Solutions.”

This is the perfect opportunity for marketers to mobilize their AI innovation and marketing teams to take advantage of these highly accurate marketing solutions that are privacy compliant and require no additional data resources. That means access to the Prosper models provided for the AWS challenge are free to use!

The AWS Marketplace Developer Challenge provides developers and data scientists a chance to build creative machine learning solutions and increase customer engagement while also offering an opportunity to win a prize. More details for the AWS Developer Challenge opportunity, which is teamed with Prosper models, can be found below.

Get your Machine Learning and AI skills ready! The new AWS Marketplace Developer Challenge: ML Powered Solutions is underway, encouraging developers and data scientists to create exceptional and creative machine learning solutions, that can improve business practices, increase customer engagement or is just downright awesome! Not only is this a chance to show off your skills or learn something new, but also to connect with the developer community and get your shot at part of $48,000 in prizes. Submissions are due by April 15th at 5:00pm EDT. Register and learn more at: https://awsmarketplaceml.devpost.com/.

About Prosper Insights & Analytics

Prosper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data serving financial services, marketing technology, retail and marketing industries. We provide global authoritative market information on US and China consumers via curated insights and analytics. By integrating Prosper's unique consumer data with a variety of other data, including behavioral, attitudinal and media, Prosper helps companies accurately predict consumers' future behavior and optimize marketing efforts and improve the effectiveness of demand generation campaigns. http://www.ProsperModelFactory.com


© Business Wire 2020
