Prosper Teams up With AWS Machine Learning Marketplace to Expand Access to China Consumer Targeting Models

Prosper Insights & Analytics, in cooperation with the AWS Machine Learning Marketplace, has expanded their suite of China consumer marketing models. The models are created from data derived from the largest continuous survey of Chinese consumers, the Prosper China Quarterly. Prosper has been collecting the China Quarterly since 2006.

The propensity models are developed using AWS SageMaker advanced analytic tools and can be accessed through the AWS Machine Learning Marketplace. All Prosper models are 100% privacy compliant and never use any PII in any part of the process from collection through analysis.

All models are scored with metrics for accuracy, updated regularly and provide marketers with an enhanced targeting opportunity for the China market. Bespoke models available upon request. For more information, click here.

About Prosper Insights & Analytics

Prosper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data serving financial services, marketing technology, retail and marketing industries. We provide global authoritative market information on US and China consumers via curated insights and analytics. By integrating Prosper's unique consumer data with a variety of other data, including behavioral, attitudinal and media, Prosper helps companies accurately predict consumers' future behavior and optimize marketing efforts and improve the effectiveness of demand generation campaigns. http://www.ProsperModelFactory.com

