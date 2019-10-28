Prosperity International H K : (1) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

Mr. Yan is appointed by way of a letter of appointment for a term of three years commencing from 28 October 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Yan is entitled to a director's remuneration of HK$10,000 per month which has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an independent non-executive Director.

COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

According to Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules''), the board of directors of a listed issuer must include at least three independent non-executive directors and it must appoint independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the board. Further, Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules requires an audit committee to comprise a minimum of three members of non- executive directors and to have non-executive directors only.

Following the appointment of Mr. Yan as set out above, the Company comprises five executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors. As a result, the Company has complied with (i) Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules in relation to the composition of the Board and (ii) Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules regarding to the composition of the Audit Committee.

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Yan in joining the Board.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Gen, Mr. Guan Guisen and Mr. Yan Xiaotian.