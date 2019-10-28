Log in
Prosperity International H K : (1) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

10/28/2019 | 06:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

    1. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
  2. COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that Mr. Yan Xiaotian (''Mr. Yan'') has been appointed as an independent non- executive Director and a member of the audit committee (the ''Audit Committee'') of the Company with effect from 28 October 2019.

Set out below are the biographical profiles of the new independent non-executive Director:

Mr. Yan Xiaotian

Mr. Yan, aged 59, has obtained a master degree in economics from Graduate School of the Financial Research Institute of the People's Bank of China in the People's Republic of China (''PRC'') in 1986 (which was then merged with Tsinghua University and known as PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University since 2012) and is a senior economist. Mr. Yan has over 30 years of extensive experience in economic, financing and management. Mr. Yan served as the president of the head office of Bank of China Limited, the vice president of CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (formerly known as CITIC Industrial Bank Limited), Guangzhou branch, PRC, the general manager of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou), and a director and an executive president of South China International Leasing Co., Ltd. Mr. Yan is currently an executive director of China Youzan Limited (formerly known as China Innovationpay Group Limited), a company listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (stock code: 8083) and an independent non- executive director of China Billion Resources Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 274).

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Mr. Yan is appointed by way of a letter of appointment for a term of three years commencing from 28 October 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Yan is entitled to a director's remuneration of HK$10,000 per month which has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an independent non-executive Director.

COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

According to Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules''), the board of directors of a listed issuer must include at least three independent non-executive directors and it must appoint independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the board. Further, Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules requires an audit committee to comprise a minimum of three members of non- executive directors and to have non-executive directors only.

Following the appointment of Mr. Yan as set out above, the Company comprises five executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors. As a result, the Company has complied with (i) Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules in relation to the composition of the Board and (ii) Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules regarding to the composition of the Audit Committee.

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Yan in joining the Board.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Gen, Mr. Guan Guisen and Mr. Yan Xiaotian.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:56:01 UTC
