Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Announcement - Very Substantial Disposal and Connected Transaction

Connected transaction

Fuchun Investment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangdong Sendao (being an associate of Guangdong Sendao under Rule 14A.13 of the Listing Rules) and Guangdong Sendao holds 45% of the equity interests of Fuchun Dongfang. Thus, Fuchun Investment is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under Rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Disposal constitutes connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors of the Company) have approved the Disposal and the Equity Transfer Agreement and confirmed that the terms of the Disposal and the Equity Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable, and the Disposal and the Equity Transfer Agreement are on normal commercial terms or better and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole. Pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, the Disposal is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempted from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Depending on the size and the applicable percentage ratios to be calculated pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition Loan Property Pledge and the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge, the Acquisition Loan Property Pledge and the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge, if materialised, may constitute notifiable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and/or connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

A Circular containing, among others, (i) details of the Disposal, the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not limited to, if materialised, the Acquisition Loan Property Pledge and the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge); (ii) the financial information of the Group; (iii) the unaudited pro forma financial information of Fuchun Dongfang; (iv) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Group immediately after the Completion; (v) valuation report of property owned by Fuchun Dongfang; (vi) notice of the SGM; and (vii) other information as required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable, which is expected to be on or before 31 October 2019 to allow sufficient time for the preparation of the relevant information for inclusion in the Circular.

As the Completion is subject to conditions precedent of the Disposal, the Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company.