Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Announcement - Very Substantial Disposal and Connected Transaction
09/03/2019 | 10:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED
昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 803)
ANNOUNCEMENT -
VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
THE DISPOSAL
On 3 September 2019 (after trading hours), Guangzhou Bliss Hero, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, Fuchun Investment and Fuchun Dongfang entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which Guangzhou Bliss Hero conditionally agreed to sell, and Fuchun Investment conditionally agreed to acquire, the 55% equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang at the Consideration of RMB547 million (equivalent to approximately HK$607 million).
Upon Completion, the Company shall no longer have any interest in Fuchun Dongfang. Hence, Fuchun Dongfang shall cease to be a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of Fuchun Dongfang shall no longer be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER LISTING RULES
Very substantial disposal
As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Disposal exceeds 75%, the Disposal, if materialised, will constitute a very substantial disposal of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As such, the Disposal and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
A SGM will be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Disposal, the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
Connected transaction
Fuchun Investment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangdong Sendao (being an associate of Guangdong Sendao under Rule 14A.13 of the Listing Rules) and Guangdong Sendao holds 45% of the equity interests of Fuchun Dongfang. Thus, Fuchun Investment is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under Rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Disposal constitutes connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors of the Company) have approved the Disposal and the Equity Transfer Agreement and confirmed that the terms of the Disposal and the Equity Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable, and the Disposal and the Equity Transfer Agreement are on normal commercial terms or better and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole. Pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, the Disposal is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempted from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Depending on the size and the applicable percentage ratios to be calculated pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition Loan Property Pledge and the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge, the Acquisition Loan Property Pledge and the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge, if materialised, may constitute notifiable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and/or connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.
DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
A Circular containing, among others, (i) details of the Disposal, the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not limited to, if materialised, the Acquisition Loan Property Pledge and the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge); (ii) the financial information of the Group; (iii) the unaudited pro forma financial information of Fuchun Dongfang; (iv) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Group immediately after the Completion; (v) valuation report of property owned by Fuchun Dongfang; (vi) notice of the SGM; and (vii) other information as required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable, which is expected to be on or before 31 October 2019 to allow sufficient time for the preparation of the relevant information for inclusion in the Circular.
As the Completion is subject to conditions precedent of the Disposal, the Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company.
THE DISPOSAL
The Board is pleased to announce that on 3 September 2019 (after trading hours), Guangzhou Bliss Hero, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Fuchun Investment and Fuchun Dongfang entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which Guangzhou Bliss Hero conditionally agreed to sell, and Fuchun Investment conditionally agreed to acquire, the 55% equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang at the Consideration of RMB547 million (equivalent to approximately HK$607 million).
THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT
Date
3 September 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties
(i)
Vendor
:
Guangzhou Bliss Hero;
(ii)
Purchaser
:
Fuchun Investment; and
(iii) Target company
:
Fuchun Dongfang
Assets to be disposed of
Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Guangzhou Bliss Hero has conditionally agreed to sell and Fuchun Investment has conditionally agreed to acquire 55% equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang.
Consideration and Dividends
Pursuant to the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement, Guangdong Sendao agreed to give up its entitlement to the Dividends of RMB207 million (equivalent to approximately HK$230 million) representing 45% of the Dividends, as part of the Consideration, and as a result, in addition to Guangzhou Bliss Hero's original entitlement of RMB253 million (equivalent to approximately HK$281 million) representing 55% of the Dividends, Guangzhou Bliss Hero shall be entitled to the entire Dividends. Due to the recent lack of cash flow of Fuchun Dongfang, the Dividends will first be paid by Fuchun Investment on behalf of Fuchun Dongfang to Guangzhou Bliss Hero prior to the transfer of 55% equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang. In addition, Fuchun Investment agreed to bear RMB28 million, being part or all relevant PRC Corporate Income Tax payable by Guangzhou Bliss Hero in relation to the Disposal.
The payment of Consideration of RMB547 million (equivalent to approximately HK$607 million), which includes 45% of the Dividends, and the payment of 55% of the Dividends of RMB253 million (equivalent to approximately HK$281 million) are inter-conditional and shall be paid by Fuchun Investment in the following manner subject to the corresponding payment pre-conditions and post conditions:
The first payment (as partial payment of the Consideration) of RMB25 million (equivalent to approximately HK$28 million) (''First Payment'') shall be paid by Fuchun Investment as a deposit within seven (7) business days upon signing the Equity Transfer Agreement and conditional upon Guangzhou Bliss Hero agreeing to assist Guangdong Sendao in pledging its 45% equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang to secure the Acquisition Loan from Fuchun Investment designated financial institute in relation to the Disposal;
The second payment (as partial payment of the Dividends) of RMB25 million (equivalent to approximately HK$28 million) (''Second Payment'') shall be paid by Fuchun Investment within seven (7) business days upon the passing by the Shareholders at the SGM of an ordinary resolution approving the Disposal in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Upon payment of First Payment and Second Payment, Guangzhou Bliss Hero shall assist Fuchun Dongfang, Fuchun Investment and Fuchun Investment's designated financial institute to effect the Acquisition Loan Property Pledge as security for the indebtedness that may be due from the Acquisition Loan, and Fuchun Dongfang shall assist Guangzhou Bliss Hero and Guangzhou Bliss Hero's designated company to effect the Guangzhou Bliss Hero's Security as security for the performance of Fuchun Investment's payment obligations under the Equity Transfer Agreement;
The third payment (as balance payment of the Dividends and partial payment of the Consideration) of RMB570 million (equivalent to approximately HK$633 million) (''Third Payment'') shall be paid by Fuchun Investment by maximum of two instalments on or before 30 November 2019 provided that if the aggregate sum of the First Payment, the Second Payment and the Third Payment are not sufficient to settle the indebtedness owing by the Group to the Original Lenders in relation to the Original Loans, Fuchun Investment shall top up the shortfall and the Fourth Payment will be reduced by the top up amount.
Within seven (7) business days after receipt of partial payment of the Third Payment, Guangzhou Bliss Hero shall effect the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge as security for the indebtedness that may be due from the Acquisition Loan. Within seven (7) business days after full payment of the Third Payment, Guangzhou Bliss Hero shall arrange to release the Original Pledges and the Acquisition Loan Equity Pledge, and transfer the 55% of equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang to Fuchun Investment, after which all (except one) directors and the sole general manager of Fuchun Dongfang nominated by Guangzhou Bliss Hero shall resign from his/her office; and
The fourth payment (as balance payment of the Consideration) of RMB180 million (equivalent to approximately HK$200 million) (''Fourth Payment'') shall be used to set off the debts owing by the Group to Fuchun Dongfang which amounts to RMB32 million (equivalent to approximately HK$36 million), and the remaining balance of approximately RMB148 million (equivalent to approximately HK$164 million) shall be paid by Fuchun Investment on or before 15 January 2020.
Upon payment of the Fourth Payment, the Guangzhou Bliss Hero's Security shall be released, and the director(s) of Fuchun Dongfang nominated by Guangzhou Bliss Hero shall resign from his/her office.
The arrangement that Completion will take place prior to the Fourth Payment of RMB180 million (equivalent to approximately HK$200 million) (being the last payment of the Consideration) was determined by arm's length negotiation of the parties to the Disposal and was based on the financial terms of the Acquisition Loan to be granted by a financial institute to Fuchun Investment pursuant to which Fuchun Investment may only drawdown the funds from the financial institute for payment of the Fourth Payment after completing the transfer of the 55% equity interests.
To mitigate the risk of not receiving the Fourth Payment after Completion, after the Second Payment and prior to the transfer of the 55% of equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang, the Guangzhou Bliss Hero's Security will be executed by Fuchun Dongfang over certain retail outlets, office premises, car parking spaces and a residential unit of Oriental Landmark which in aggregate amount to approximately RMB249 million (equivalent to approximately HK$276 million) in favour of Guangzhou Bliss Hero as security for the performance of Fuchun Investment's payment obligations under the Equity Transfer Agreement. The amount of Guangzhou Bliss Hero's Security is sufficient to cover the Fourth Payment. The Guangzhou Bliss Hero's Security will be released after full payment of Consideration.
The Consideration was determined between the Company and Guangdong Sendao based on arm's length negotiation after taking into account, among other things, (i) the fair value of the 55% equity interests in Fuchun Dongfang of approximately RMB817 million (equivalent to approximately HK$907 million) before distribution of the Dividends as at 31 March 2019 according to the valuation report issued by the Valuer based on asset-based approach; (ii) the distributable profits of RMB460 million of Fuchun Dongfang was declared for distribution pursuant to the resolution of the shareholders of Fuchun Dongfang on 8 August 2019 as to RMB253 million and RMB207 million to Guangzhou Bliss Hero and Guangdong Sendao respectively according to their shareholdings percentage, and Guangdong Sendao agreed to transfer its entitlement to the Dividends to Guangzhou Bliss Hero as part of the Consideration; (iii) the latest operational and financial performance of Fuchun Dongfang;
the total assets and liabilities of Fuchun Dongfang; and (v) the reasons and benefits of the Disposal as stated under the section headed ''Reasons and Benefits of the Disposal'' in this announcement.
