Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director

07/04/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 港）有 限 公 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that Mr. Xie Qiangming (''Mr. Xie'') has been appointed as executive Director with effect from 4 July 2019.

Set out below are the biographical profiles of the new executive Director:

Mr. Xie Qiangming

Mr. Xie, aged 28, a substantial shareholder (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'')) of the Company, holds a master degree of Finance from the PBC School of Finance at Tsinghua University.

Mr. Xie has extensive experience in corporate strategy formulation and execution, capital markets and investor relations. He worked for several well-known financial institutions such as ICBC International Holdings Limited and was responsible for providing professional services to its clients such as corporate strategy formulation and execution, merger and acquisition projects management, in charge of private placements and fundraising projects. He is currently working at a famous Hong Kong independent financial services group as a vice president and is responsible for assisting the president in operating the company's capital market business, private equity investment business, developing and expanding the company's investor relations and public relations platform in order to support the company's strategies. Mr. Xie is an independent non-executive director of China Billion Resources Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 274).

  • for identification purpose only

Mr. Xie has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 4 July 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Xie is entitled to a remuneration of HK$10,000 per month which has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions. Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Xie is entitled to receive an annual discretionary bonus in respect of each complete financial year of the Group and such bonus will be determined at the discretion of the Board.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Xie (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Mr. Xie as an executive director of the Company.

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Xie in joining the Board.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:02:09 UTC
