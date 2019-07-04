Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（香 港）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that Mr. Xie Qiangming (''Mr. Xie'') has been appointed as executive Director with effect from 4 July 2019.

Set out below are the biographical profiles of the new executive Director:

Mr. Xie Qiangming

Mr. Xie, aged 28, a substantial shareholder (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'')) of the Company, holds a master degree of Finance from the PBC School of Finance at Tsinghua University.

Mr. Xie has extensive experience in corporate strategy formulation and execution, capital markets and investor relations. He worked for several well-known financial institutions such as ICBC International Holdings Limited and was responsible for providing professional services to its clients such as corporate strategy formulation and execution, merger and acquisition projects management, in charge of private placements and fundraising projects. He is currently working at a famous Hong Kong independent financial services group as a vice president and is responsible for assisting the president in operating the company's capital market business, private equity investment business, developing and expanding the company's investor relations and public relations platform in order to support the company's strategies. Mr. Xie is an independent non-executive director of China Billion Resources Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 274).