Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director and Independent Non-executive Director

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Nie (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an executive Director.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company also announces that Mr. Zhao Gen ( '' Mr. Zhao '' ) has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 5 July 2019.

Mr. Zhao Gen

Mr. Zhao, aged 38, holds a Doctoral degree in financial management from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in the PRC.

Mr. Zhao has over 9 years of experience in accounting and finance. Mr. Zhao worked in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank with his last position as the assistant to general manager from 2010 to 2015. He also served as an assistant to general manager in JZ Securities Company Limited from 2015 to 2018. Mr. Zhao is currently the deputy general manager and financial director of Tong Chuang Jiu Ding Investment Management Group Co., Ltd.

Mr. Zhao is appointed by way of a letter of appointment for a term of three years commencing from 5 July 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zhao is entitled to a director ' s remuneration of HK$10,000 per annum which has been reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhao (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an independent non-executive Director.