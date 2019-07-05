|
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director and Independent Non-executive Director
07/05/2019 | 09:28am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED
昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 803)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
-
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that Mr. Nie Qiaoming (''Mr. Nie'') has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 5 July 2019.
Set out below are the biographical profiles of the new executive Director:
Mr. Nie Qiaoming
Mr. Nie, aged 37, holds a bachelor degree in financial management and a master degree in accounting from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in the People's Republic of China (''PRC''). Mr. Nie has over ten years of experience in accounting and finance. He served as a financial director in Tong Chuang Jiu Ding Investment Management Group Co., Ltd from 2013 to 2017.
Mr. Nie has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 5 July 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Nie is entitled to a remuneration of HK$10,000 per month which has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company (the ''Remuneration Committee'') and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions. Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Nie is entitled to receive an annual discretionary bonus in respect of each complete financial year of the Group and such bonus will be determined at the discretion of the Board.
-
For identification purposes only
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Nie (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an executive Director.
-
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of the Company also announces that Mr. Zhao Gen (''Mr. Zhao'') has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 5 July 2019.
Mr. Zhao Gen
Mr. Zhao, aged 38, holds a Doctoral degree in financial management from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in the PRC.
Mr. Zhao has over 9 years of experience in accounting and finance. Mr. Zhao worked in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank with his last position as the assistant to general manager from 2010 to 2015. He also served as an assistant to general manager in JZ Securities Company Limited from 2015 to 2018. Mr. Zhao is currently the deputy general manager and financial director of Tong Chuang Jiu Ding Investment Management Group Co., Ltd.
Mr. Zhao is appointed by way of a letter of appointment for a term of three years commencing from 5 July 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zhao is entitled to a director's remuneration of HK$10,000 per annum which has been reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhao (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an independent non-executive Director.
The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Nie and Mr. Zhao in joining the Board.
By order of the Board
Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited
Wong Ben Koon
Chairman
Hong Kong, 5 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu, Mr. Kong Siu Keung and Mr. Xie Qiangming; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.
Disclaimer
Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:27:05 UTC
|
|