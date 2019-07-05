Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director and Independent Non-executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 09:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

  1. APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
    The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that Mr. Nie Qiaoming (''Mr. Nie'') has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 5 July 2019.
    Set out below are the biographical profiles of the new executive Director:
    Mr. Nie Qiaoming
    Mr. Nie, aged 37, holds a bachelor degree in financial management and a master degree in accounting from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in the People's Republic of China (''PRC''). Mr. Nie has over ten years of experience in accounting and finance. He served as a financial director in Tong Chuang Jiu Ding Investment Management Group Co., Ltd from 2013 to 2017.
    Mr. Nie has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 5 July 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Nie is entitled to a remuneration of HK$10,000 per month which has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company (the ''Remuneration Committee'') and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions. Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Nie is entitled to receive an annual discretionary bonus in respect of each complete financial year of the Group and such bonus will be determined at the discretion of the Board.
  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Nie (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an executive Director.

  1. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
    The Board of the Company also announces that Mr. Zhao Gen (''Mr. Zhao'') has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 5 July 2019.
    Mr. Zhao Gen
    Mr. Zhao, aged 38, holds a Doctoral degree in financial management from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in the PRC.
    Mr. Zhao has over 9 years of experience in accounting and finance. Mr. Zhao worked in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank with his last position as the assistant to general manager from 2010 to 2015. He also served as an assistant to general manager in JZ Securities Company Limited from 2015 to 2018. Mr. Zhao is currently the deputy general manager and financial director of Tong Chuang Jiu Ding Investment Management Group Co., Ltd.
    Mr. Zhao is appointed by way of a letter of appointment for a term of three years commencing from 5 July 2019, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zhao is entitled to a director's remuneration of HK$10,000 per annum which has been reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and determined by the Board with reference to, including but not limited to, his duties, responsibilities, performance and prevailing market conditions.
    Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhao (i) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Group; (iii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as an independent non-executive Director.

- 2 -

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Nie and Mr. Zhao in joining the Board.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu, Mr. Kong Siu Keung and Mr. Xie Qiangming; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aDIALOG AXIATA : MASTERSPELLER 2k19 powered by Dialog reaches Top 20 from 17,500 contestants
AQ
09:46aPRIME FINANCE : maintains profitable growth momentum
AQ
09:46aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : publishes prospectus relating to the directed share issue
AQ
09:43aHERA : Borsa Italiana welcomes Hera S.p.A.'s new bond to the green & social segment of ExtraMOT PRO
PU
09:43aAGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of 1.00
PU
09:43aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (July 5)
AQ
09:43aDEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--Update
DJ
09:42aINTERNET EMPOWERS CULTURAL HERITAGE PROTECTION : Tencent Releases WeChat Mini Game “Repair the Wall” to Engage Wider Public into the Great Wall Protection
BU
09:42aGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:40aLOOKERS : Car dealership Lookers' finance chief to step down
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief exits in unfolding multi-billion dollar overhaul
5AMAZON.COM : UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About