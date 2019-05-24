Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') dated 24 May 2019 in relation to, among other things, the provision of the GRCB Security and the corporate guarantee by Fuchun Dongfang under the Guarantee. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Company noted an inadvertent typographical error on page 24 of the Circular and wishes to clarify that among the indebtedness of approximately HK$1,862 million, the Group's unfulfilled obligation as at 31 March 2019 should be approximately HK$428 million.

Save for the above, all the information and contents stated in the Circular remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yuen Kim Hung, Michael, Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.