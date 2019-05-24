Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') dated 24 May 2019 in relation to, among other things, the provision of the GRCB Security and the corporate guarantee by Fuchun Dongfang under the Guarantee. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Company noted an inadvertent typographical error on page 24 of the Circular and wishes to clarify that among the indebtedness of approximately HK$1,862 million, the Group's unfulfilled obligation as at 31 March 2019 should be approximately HK$428 million.

Save for the above, all the information and contents stated in the Circular remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yuen Kim Hung, Michael, Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

  • for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 13:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aTURBON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:01aOil rises towards $69 but set for 2019's biggest weekly loss
RE
10:01aATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Share Suspension and Change of Management
AQ
10:01aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac sells $22 Million of NPLs in Extended Timeline Pool Offering
AQ
10:01aTRIDENT BRANDS : Respected Natural Products Marketing Strategist Mike Danielson Accepts Position on Trident Brands Inc. Advisory Board
AQ
10:01aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Londonmetric property plc
GL
10:01aKnopp Biosciences Presents Positive Preclinical Data for Lead Neonatal Epilepsy Drug Candidate at 2019 Antiepileptic Drug and Device Trials XV Conference
BU
09:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell says China shares inclusion in indexes on track
RE
09:59aPalm oil watchdog to create separate standards for smallholders - Indonesia director
RE
09:58aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : Repubblica delle Idee in Bologna from 7 to 9 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
5Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About