Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Final Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（香 港）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Previous Financial Year"), which have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), as follows:

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

2,330,968

4,479,820

Cost of goods sold

(2,285,881)

(4,199,557)

Gross profit

45,087

280,263

Other income

5

27,262

49,382

Impairment losses for prepayments

(350,403)

-

Impairment losses for trade and bills receivables

(20,364)

-

Impairment losses for loan and other receivables

(106,237)

(25,243)

Selling and distribution costs

(74,289)

(96,522)

Administrative expenses

(244,487)

(221,664)

Depreciation

(36,830)

(149,017)

Other operating expenses

(670,796)

(665,684)

Loss from operations

(1,431,057)

(828,485)

Finance costs

(242,888)

(216,468)

Share of losses of associates

(825)

-

Share of loss of a joint venture

(115)

-

Gains on modification of terms of convertible bonds

and guaranteed notes

17,828

-

Losses on early redemption of convertible bonds

-

(16,911)

Net loss on disposals of financial assets

  at fair value through profit or loss

(5,008)

(4,454)

Fair value losses on financial assets at

  fair value through profit or loss

(216,448)

(8,716)

Fair value gains on derivative financial instruments

-

62,896

Fair value (losses)/gains on investment properties

(146,520)

3,067

Loss before tax

(2,025,033)

(1,009,071)

Income tax credit

7

90,337

19,629

Loss for the year

8

(1,934,696)

(989,442)

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

(1,829,401)

(961,012)

Non-controlling interests

(105,295)

(28,430)

(1,934,696)

(989,442)

(Restated)

Loss per share

  - basic (HK cents)

10(a)

(139.57)

(77.72)

- diluted (HK cents)

10(b)

N/A

N/A

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(1,934,696)

(989,442)

Other comprehensive income:

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

  Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair

  value through other comprehensive income

(172,494)

-

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

  Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(116,899)

282,778

  Impairment loss on available-for-sale financial assets

-

33,327

  Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets

-

69,419

(116,899)

385,524

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(289,393)

385,524

Total comprehensive income for the year

(2,224,089)

(603,918)

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

(2,048,479)

(673,996)

Non-controlling interests

(175,610)

70,078

(2,224,089)

(603,918)

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

260,681

403,951

Investment properties

2,023,712

2,408,280

Other intangible assets

558,678

1,122,819

Investments in associates

19,915

-

Investment in a joint venture

69,799

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

356,000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

142,000

-

Non-current prepayments

-

318,294

Deferred tax assets

98,045

98,893

3,172,830

4,708,237

Current assets

Inventories

3,125,451

2,783,101

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

434,746

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

10,904

92,569

Financial assets at fair value through other

  comprehensive income

199,594

-

Trade and bills receivables

11

164,973

194,003

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

504,760

422,414

Current tax assets

49

60

Pledged deposits

48,374

355,617

Bank and cash balances

219,613

254,711

4,273,718

4,537,221

Assets classified as held for sale

108,018

-

4,381,736

4,537,221

TOTAL ASSETS

7,554,566

9,245,458

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Capital and reserves

Share capital

127,431

127,462

Reserves

(240,349)

1,836,691

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(112,918)

1,964,153

Non-controlling interests

1,009,856

1,173,644

Total equity

896,938

3,137,797

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings

89,025

573,948

Finance lease payables

-

14

Other loans and payables

338,761

327,098

Other borrowings

30,063

49,291

Bonds

-

126,000

Deferred tax liabilities

427,218

605,749

885,067

1,682,100

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables

12

816,196

523,660

Other payables and deposits received

2,581,305

1,350,022

Current portion of bank borrowings

1,030,760

1,222,840

Other borrowings

299,792

320,183

Convertible bonds

174,424

176,827

Guaranteed notes

145,954

177,790

Current portion of bonds

185,500

72,000

Current portion of finance lease payables

13

255

Current tax liabilities

538,617

581,984

5,772,561

4,425,561

Total liabilities

6,657,628

6,107,661

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

7,554,566

9,245,458

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(1,390,825)

111,660

Total assets less current liabilities

1,782,005

4,819,897

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 00:19:07 UTC
