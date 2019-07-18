|
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Final Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
07/18/2019 | 08:20pm EDT
PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED
昌 興 國 際 控 股（香 港）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 803)
FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Previous Financial Year"), which have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
2,330,968
|
|
4,479,820
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(2,285,881)
|
(4,199,557)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
45,087
|
|
280,263
|
|
|
Other income
|
5
|
27,262
|
|
49,382
|
|
|
Impairment losses for prepayments
|
|
(350,403)
|
-
|
Impairment losses for trade and bills receivables
|
|
(20,364)
|
-
|
Impairment losses for loan and other receivables
|
|
(106,237)
|
(25,243)
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
|
(74,289)
|
(96,522)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(244,487)
|
(221,664)
|
Depreciation
|
|
(36,830)
|
(149,017)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(670,796)
|
(665,684)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(1,431,057)
|
(828,485)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(242,888)
|
(216,468)
|
Share of losses of associates
|
|
(825)
|
-
|
Share of loss of a joint venture
|
|
(115)
|
-
|
Gains on modification of terms of convertible bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and guaranteed notes
|
|
17,828
|
|
-
|
Losses on early redemption of convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
(16,911)
|
Net loss on disposals of financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
(5,008)
|
(4,454)
|
Fair value losses on financial assets at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through profit or loss
|
|
(216,448)
|
(8,716)
|
Fair value gains on derivative financial instruments
|
|
-
|
62,896
|
|
|
Fair value (losses)/gains on investment properties
|
|
(146,520)
|
3,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
(2,025,033)
|
(1,009,071)
|
Income tax credit
|
7
|
90,337
|
|
19,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
8
|
(1,934,696)
|
(989,442)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(1,829,401)
|
(961,012)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(105,295)
|
(28,430)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,934,696)
|
(989,442)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- basic (HK cents)
|
10(a)
|
(139.57)
|
(77.72)
|
|
- diluted (HK cents)
|
10(b)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss for the year
|
(1,934,696)
|
(989,442)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value through other comprehensive income
|
(172,494)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|
(116,899)
|
282,778
|
|
|
Impairment loss on available-for-sale financial assets
|
-
|
33,327
|
|
|
Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets
|
-
|
69,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(116,899)
|
385,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|
(289,393)
|
385,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
(2,224,089)
|
(603,918)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
(2,048,479)
|
(673,996)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(175,610)
|
70,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,224,089)
|
(603,918)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
260,681
|
403,951
|
Investment properties
|
|
2,023,712
|
2,408,280
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
558,678
|
1,122,819
|
Investments in associates
|
|
19,915
|
|
-
|
Investment in a joint venture
|
|
69,799
|
|
-
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
|
-
|
356,000
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
142,000
|
|
-
|
Non-current prepayments
|
|
-
|
318,294
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
98,045
|
98,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,172,830
|
4,708,237
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
3,125,451
|
2,783,101
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
|
-
|
434,746
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
10,904
|
92,569
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
199,594
|
|
-
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
11
|
164,973
|
194,003
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
504,760
|
422,414
|
Current tax assets
|
|
49
|
60
|
Pledged deposits
|
|
48,374
|
355,617
|
Bank and cash balances
|
|
219,613
|
254,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,273,718
|
4,537,221
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
|
108,018
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,381,736
|
4,537,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
7,554,566
|
9,245,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
At 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
127,431
|
|
127,462
|
Reserves
|
|
(240,349)
|
1,836,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
(112,918)
|
1,964,153
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1,009,856
|
|
1,173,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
896,938
|
|
3,137,797
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
|
89,025
|
|
573,948
|
Finance lease payables
|
|
-
|
14
|
Other loans and payables
|
|
338,761
|
|
327,098
|
Other borrowings
|
|
30,063
|
|
49,291
|
Bonds
|
|
-
|
126,000
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
427,218
|
|
605,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
885,067
|
|
1,682,100
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bills payables
|
12
|
816,196
|
|
523,660
|
Other payables and deposits received
|
|
2,581,305
|
|
1,350,022
|
Current portion of bank borrowings
|
|
1,030,760
|
|
1,222,840
|
Other borrowings
|
|
299,792
|
|
320,183
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
174,424
|
|
176,827
|
Guaranteed notes
|
|
145,954
|
|
177,790
|
Current portion of bonds
|
|
185,500
|
|
72,000
|
Current portion of finance lease payables
|
|
13
|
|
255
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
538,617
|
|
581,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,772,561
|
|
4,425,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
6,657,628
|
|
6,107,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
7,554,566
|
|
9,245,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current (liabilities)/assets
|
|
(1,390,825)
|
111,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
1,782,005
|
|
4,819,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
