Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED
昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 803)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (''Board'') of Directors (''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman)
Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. Gloria Wong
Mr. Wang Jiafu
Mr. Kong Siu Keung
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Liu Yongshun
Mr. Wu Likang
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Chan Kai Nang
Mr. Ma Jianwu
Mr. Yung Ho
The Board has established three committees. The table below shows membership information of these committees on which the relevant Board members serve.
|
Board
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Kong Siu Keung
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Kai Nang
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ma Jianwu
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Yung Ho
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
- Chairman of the relevant committee M - Member of the relevant committee
Hong Kong, 23 May, 2019