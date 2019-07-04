Log in
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

07/04/2019 | 10:03am EDT

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

國 際 控 股（港 ）有 限 公 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (''Board'') of Directors (''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman)

Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Gloria Wong

Mr. Wang Jiafu

Mr. Kong Siu Keung

Mr. Xie Qiangming

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Liu Yongshun

Mr. Wu Likang

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chan Kai Nang

Mr. Ma Jianwu

Mr. Yung Ho

The Board has established three committees. The table below shows membership information of these committees on which the relevant Board members serve.

Board

Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Kong Siu Keung

M

Mr. Chan Kai Nang

M

C

Mr. Ma Jianwu

M

M

M

Mr. Yung Ho

M

Notes:

  1. - Chairman of the relevant committee M - Member of the relevant committee

Hong Kong, 4 July, 2019

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:02:09 UTC
