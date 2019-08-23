Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Progress Update on the Possible Whitewash Transaction Regarding A Possible Restructuring Plan Pursuant to the Takeovers Code

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

MONTHLY PROGRESS UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE WHITEWASH TRANSACTION REGARDING A POSSIBLE RESTRUCTURING PLAN PURSUANT TO THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the ''Takeovers Code'').

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 July 2019 and 23 July 2019 (the ''Previous Announcements'') in respect of the non-legally binding letter of intent (the ''LOI'') in relation to the possible restructuring plan to recapitalise the Company (the ''Restructuring Plan''). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Previous Announcements.

The Company wishes to update its shareholders and potential investors that the discussions between the Investor and the Company in relation to the Restructuring Plan are still ongoing, and as at the date of this announcement, no terms of the Restructuring Plan have been agreed as at the date of this announcement. Pursuant to the LOI, 120-day exclusivity period commencing from the date of the LOI (i.e. 15 July 2019) has been granted during which the Company will negotiate exclusivity with the Investor. Other than the LOI (with certain legally binding provisions as stated in the Previous Announcements such as exclusivity, confidentiality, costs, governing law and jurisdiction) as mentioned in the Previous Announcements, no formal or legally binding agreement has been entered into amongst the parties to the LOI as at the date of this announcement.