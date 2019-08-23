Log in
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Progress Update on the Possible Whitewash Transaction Regarding A Possible Restructuring Plan Pursuant to the Takeovers Code

08/23/2019 | 07:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

MONTHLY PROGRESS UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE WHITEWASH TRANSACTION REGARDING A POSSIBLE RESTRUCTURING PLAN PURSUANT TO THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the ''Takeovers Code'').

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 July 2019 and 23 July 2019 (the ''Previous Announcements'') in respect of the non-legally binding letter of intent (the ''LOI'') in relation to the possible restructuring plan to recapitalise the Company (the ''Restructuring Plan''). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Previous Announcements.

The Company wishes to update its shareholders and potential investors that the discussions between the Investor and the Company in relation to the Restructuring Plan are still ongoing, and as at the date of this announcement, no terms of the Restructuring Plan have been agreed as at the date of this announcement. Pursuant to the LOI, 120-day exclusivity period commencing from the date of the LOI (i.e. 15 July 2019) has been granted during which the Company will negotiate exclusivity with the Investor. Other than the LOI (with certain legally binding provisions as stated in the Previous Announcements such as exclusivity, confidentiality, costs, governing law and jurisdiction) as mentioned in the Previous Announcements, no formal or legally binding agreement has been entered into amongst the parties to the LOI as at the date of this announcement.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

MONTHLY UPDATE

The Company will issue monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the discussions regarding the Restructuring Plan until announcement of the signing of the formal agreement under the Restructuring Plan or of a decision not to proceed with the Restructuring Plan. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

WARNINGS

The LOI is not legally binding and there is no assurance that the Restructuring Plan will materialise or eventually be consummated. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the Restructuring Plan is in the stage of due diligence and discussions and may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kai Nang, Mr. Zhao Gen and Mr. Guan Guisen.

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 11:57:07 UTC
