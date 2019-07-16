Log in
News : Companies
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

07/16/2019 | 11:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 港 ）有 限 公 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

PROFIT WARNING

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the Group expects to record a loss ranging from HK$1,900 million to HK$2,000 million for the year ended 31 March 2019, mainly attributable to:

  1. decrease in the revenue generated from the sales of properties;
  2. the impairment of mining rights and the property, plant and equipment of the Group;
  3. the impairment of a prepayment of the Group to an iron ore supplier;
  4. the impairment of certain receivables of the Group; and
  5. unrealised fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of the Group.

The Group recorded a loss of HK$989 million for the year ended 31 March 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the figures and information of the Group currently available and was not audited or reviewed by the independent auditors of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance concerning disclosure of inside information.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the Company and its subsidiaries (together the ''Group'') expect to record a loss ranging from HK$1,900 million to HK$2,000 million, mainly attributable to lower revenue, the impairment of assets and unrealised fair value loss on financial assets for the year ended 31 March 2019. The Group recorded a loss of HK$989 million for the year ended 31 March 2018.

The drop in revenue, impairment loss and the unrealised fair value loss of the Group were mainly attributable to the following reasons:

  1. decrease in the number of residential and shopping units delivered during the reporting period;
  2. recognition of impairment losses in respect of the mining rights and the property, plant and equipment of the Group as a result of the re-measurement of the relevant assets in the iron ore mining and processing businesses as at the end date of the reporting period of the Company at their respective recoverable amounts according to the applicable accounting standards having regard to the revision of the production plan and the expected operating costs inflation of the relevant assets in view of the latest operating conditions where the relevant assets are located;
  3. the recognition of the impairment of a prepayment of the Group to the iron ore supplier as a result of uncertainty in the recovery of the prepayment;
  4. the recognition of the impairments of certain receivables as a result of the re-assessment of the relevant receivables as at the end date of the reporting period of the Company according to the new requirement of ''expected credit loss'' under the applicable accounting standards that first become effective in the current accounting year; and
  5. fair value loss on certain financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of the Group as a result of the re-measurement of the relevant financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as at the end date of the reporting period of the Company at their fair value according to the applicable accounting standards.

The aforementioned losses are only provisions or unrealised changes in nature and do not affect the Group's cash flow condition.

The Company is in the process of finalising the Group's results for the year ended 31 March 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the figures and information of the Group currently available and was not audited or reviewed by the independent auditors of the Company.

Further details of the Group's performance for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be disclosed in the Company's annual results announcement, which is expected to be published no later than the end of July 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kai Nang, Mr. Zhao Gen and Mr. Guan Guisen.

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 15:29:01 UTC
