Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

PROFIT WARNING

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the Group expects to record a loss ranging from HK$1,900 million to HK$2,000 million for the year ended 31 March 2019, mainly attributable to:

decrease in the revenue generated from the sales of properties; the impairment of mining rights and the property, plant and equipment of the Group; the impairment of a prepayment of the Group to an iron ore supplier; the impairment of certain receivables of the Group; and unrealised fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of the Group.

The Group recorded a loss of HK$989 million for the year ended 31 March 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the figures and information of the Group currently available and was not audited or reviewed by the independent auditors of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.