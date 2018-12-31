Log in
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Executive Director

12/31/2018 | 09:24am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of the directors (the ''Board'') of the Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that with effect from 31st December 2018, Mr. Li Zhimin (''Mr. Li'') has resigned as an executive director of the Company in order to devote more time to his personal business affairs. The Board and Mr. Li confirmed that they have no disagreement with each other, and that there are no other matters relating to Mr. Li's resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Li for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yuen Kim Hung, Michael, Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

*

for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 08:23:02 UTC
