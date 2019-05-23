Log in
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Composition of Board Committees

05/23/2019 | 09:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Yuen Kim Hung Michael (''Mr. Yuen'') has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 25 May 2019 in order to devote more time to his family and other affairs. Following his resignation taking effect, Mr. Yuen will cease to be a chairman and member of the audit committee (the ''Audit Committee'') and the remuneration committee (the ''Remuneration Committee'') of the Company.

The Board and Mr. Yuen confirmed that they have no disagreement with each other and that there are no matters relating to Mr. Yuen's resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Yuen for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Following the resignation of Mr. Yuen:

  1. the number of independent non-executive Directors would be less than one-third of the Board;
  2. the number of independent non-executive Directors would decrease from four to three;
  3. the position of the chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee would become vacant; and
  4. the number of members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee would decrease from three to two.
  • for identification purpose only

- 1 -

Accordingly, the Company may fail to meet (i) the requirement under Rule 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') that the number of the independent non-executive Directors shall represent at least one-third of the Board; (ii) the requirement set out in Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules that the Audit Committee must comprise a minimum of three members, at least one of whom has appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise (the ''Qualification''), and shall be chaired by an independent non-executive Director; and (iii) the requirement set out in Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules that the Remuneration Committee shall be chaired by an independent non- executive Director.

The Company is in the course of identifying a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of an independent non-executive Director, a chairman of the Audit Committee who has appropriate Qualification and a chairman of the Remuneration Committee resulting from Mr. Yuen's resignation with a view to complying with the requirements set out in Rules 3.10A, 3.21 and 3.25 of the Listing Rules within three months from the date of this announcement. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yuen Kim Hung, Michael, Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 13:57:04 UTC
