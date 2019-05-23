Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Composition of Board Committees

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Yuen Kim Hung Michael (''Mr. Yuen'') has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 25 May 2019 in order to devote more time to his family and other affairs. Following his resignation taking effect, Mr. Yuen will cease to be a chairman and member of the audit committee (the ''Audit Committee'') and the remuneration committee (the ''Remuneration Committee'') of the Company.

The Board and Mr. Yuen confirmed that they have no disagreement with each other and that there are no matters relating to Mr. Yuen's resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Yuen for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Following the resignation of Mr. Yuen:

the number of independent non-executive Directors would be less than one-third of the Board; the number of independent non-executive Directors would decrease from four to three; the position of the chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee would become vacant; and the number of members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee would decrease from three to two.