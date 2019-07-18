Log in
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Resumption of Trading

07/18/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among others, delay in publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the ''2019 Annual Results''). Unless the context indicates otherwise, capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') was suspended with effect from

  1. 00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 pending the release of the 2019 Annual Results. As the 2019 Annual Results have now been published, application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company with effect from
  1. 00 a.m. on 19 July 2019.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kai Nang, Mr. Zhao Gen and Mr. Guan Guisen.

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 00:19:07 UTC
