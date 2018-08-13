Log in
Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement Discloseable Transaction in Relation to Acquisition of Equity Interests in the Target Company and Provision of Shareholder's Loan

08/13/2018 | 04:59pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND

PROVISION OF SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN

Reference is made to the announcement of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') dated 7 August 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the acquisition of equity interests in the Target Company and provision of shareholder's loan. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those used in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement further information in relation to the Transaction.

The price of the Lands

The Target Company acquired the land use right of the Lands through public bidding process at the public auction held by Runan Municipal Bureau of Land and Resources of the PRC on 4 July 2018. The consideration for the land use right of the Lands is approximately RMB161 million (equivalent to approximately HK$185 million).

*

for identification purpose only

Capital requirements of the Target Company

It is expected that the initial capital requirement of the Target Company would be RMB200 million, and the breakdown of the initial capital requirement is as follows:

Estimated

Item

amount

(RMB million)

Consideration of the Lands

161

Levy, tax and other administrative cost (wages, operational cost, etc)

24

Initial construction cost for pile footing and foundation

15

Total

200

The principal amount of the Proposed Shareholder's Loan were negotiated between Zhejiang Changxing and the Target Company, and were determined with reference to estimated initial capital requirement for the development of the Lands, as well as the consideration for the land use right of the Lands. The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) believes that the amount of the Proposed Shareholder's Loan is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The value of the Target Company

As the Target Company was incorporated in July 2018 and there has been no material operation since its incorporation, no audited financial statements or management accounts have been prepared since its incorporation. The Target Company does not have any material assets, except that it is yet to complete the acquisition of the land use right of the Lands with Runan Municipal Bureau of Land and Resources.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Li Zhimin, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yuen Kim Hung, Michael, Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

For the purposes of this announcement, conversions of RMB into HK$ are based on the approximate exchange rate of RMB1 to HK$1.15 for the purposes of illustration only. No representation is made that any amount of HK$ or RMB could have been or could be converted at the above rate or at any other rates.

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 14:59:01 UTC
