Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

06/13/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 14 June 2019 pending the release of an announcement, which in relation to the change of controlling shareholder and updates on the financial position of the Company, and is inside information in nature.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:58:06 UTC
