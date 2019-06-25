Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosperity International H K : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 pending the release of an announcement, which in relation to a request from certain shareholder for the board of directors of the Company to convene a special general meeting, and is inside information in nature.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Dr. Mao Shuzhong (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Wang Jiafu and Mr. Kong Siu Keung; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yongshun and Mr. Wu Likang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yung Ho, Mr. Chan Kai Nang and Mr. Ma Jianwu.

  • for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 01:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57pKINCORA COPPER : Gains Required Shareholder Approvals
PU
10:47pGOLDEN DEEPS : Funds Raised via Issue of Shares Upon Conversion of Options
PU
10:47pVOCUS : Strategy Briefing Webcast
PU
10:47pTARGET : These Small but Mighty Target Stores Are a College Student's Dream
PU
10:42pCISCO : grows Networking Academy to 200 in Nigeria
AQ
10:41pESSA PHARMA INC : . Reports Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PR
10:41pESSA Pharma Inc. Reports Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
10:38pCHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS : Pudong airport opens 5G experience center
AQ
10:37pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Opening of St John of God Accord home in Victoria
PU
10:37pMEDICINES : 25 Jun 2019The Medicines Company Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Q3 2019 Prepared Remarks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About