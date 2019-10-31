Prosperity International H K : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 30% EQUITY INTERESTS IN A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

The net proceeds from the Disposal will be approximately RMB10,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,000,000), which will be used for working capital purpose of the Group.

REASONS FOR THE DISPOSAL

The principal business of Dali Gangxing is property development.

In view of (i) the fact that a significant portion of the Group's debts will mature within the next twelve months; and (ii) the uncertain outlook of the Chinese economy, particularly the possible fallouts from the US-China trade war and the continuing structural weaknesses in the Chinese economy, there are risks that the Group may not be able to roll-over its debts or source new financing to refinance those maturing ones. Accordingly, the Board considers that it would be prudent for the Group to trim its assets and reduce its gearing as and when the opportunity arises; thus improving the Group's resilience to further downturns in the economy. The Board believes that it would be prudent to realise cash from the Disposal which allows the Group to repay its debts and therefore strengthen the liquidity and overall financial position of the Group. Furthermore, based on the valuation report of Dali Gangxing as at 31 March 2019 prepared by an independent valuer based on asset based approach in the amount of approximately RMB119,943,000, the Directors are of the view that the basis for determining the Consideration is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

For the reasons set out above, the Directors are of the view that the terms of the SPA have been negotiated on an arm's length basis, are on normal commercial terms and the Disposal is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

BOARD'S APPROVAL

The SPA was approved by the Board on 30 October 2019. Since no Directors have material interest in the Disposal contemplated under the SPA, none of the Directors has abstained from voting at the Board's meeting to approve the SPA.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Disposal contemplated under the SPA exceed(s) 5% but are less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.