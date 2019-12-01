Prosperity International H K : INSIDE INFORMATION (1) WINDING UP PETITION; AND (2) APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED
昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*
(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)
(For Restructuring Purposes)
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 803)
INSIDE INFORMATION
WINDING UP PETITION; AND
APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS
This announcement is made by Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company made on 29 November 2019 titled ''Inside Information Legal Proceedings in Hong Kong'' (the ''Legal Proceedings Announcement''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Legal Proceedings Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.
PETITION FOR THE WINDING UP OF THE COMPANY AND APPLICATION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS
In addition to the Writs referred to in the Legal Proceedings Announcement, the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') have also received demands from various creditors for repayment of debts in the total amount of approximately HK$1,472 million; failing which the creditors have threatened to commence legal proceedings against the Group.
As previously announced, it was the Company's intention to conduct an orderly disposal of its assets to repay its debts, a large amount of which have now matured. Pursuant to this, the Group has already disposed of a number of its assets to pare down its debts.
