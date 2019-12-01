Prosperity International H K : INSIDE INFORMATION (1) WINDING UP PETITION; AND (2) APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS

However, in light of the Writs and the various demands made by the creditors, the Company is of the view that it would have to carry out its financial restructuring orderly with the assistance of the court.

On 28 November 2019, a winding up petition together with the application for the appointment of Mr. Horace Ho and Ms. Simone Kong, both of Manivest Asia Limited and Mr. Roy Bailey of Ernst & Young in Bermuda as joint and several provisional liquidators (together ''JPLs'') of the Company on a light touch approach for restructuring purposes was presented and filed with the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the ''Bermuda Court'') by the Company's Bermuda Counsel, Messrs. Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited at the request of the Company (the ''JPL Application'').

The purpose of the JPL Application is to enable the Company to continue its orderly financial restructuring with the assistance of the Bermuda Court. Under the JPL Application, the Company has requested that, should the JPLs be appointed and until further order of the Bermuda Court, the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') shall continue to manage the Company's affairs in all respects and exercise the powers conferred upon it by the Company's Memorandum of Association and Bye-laws, subject to the JPLs' supervision of the exercise of such powers. This would allow the Company's current management to work with the JPLs to oversee the implementation of a financial restructuring proposal that seeks to better preserve value and business operations of the Company that would not otherwise be possible without the appointment of the JPLs. Accordingly, the Board believes it is in the interests of the Company, its shareholders and creditors that JPLs shall be appointed pursuant to the JPL Application.

The JPL Application was heard before the Bermuda Court on 29 November 2019 at 10 a.m. Bermuda time. The Bermuda Court made the orders as sought by the Company under the JPL Application, and the JPLs have been appointed with immediate effect (the ''Appointment Order''). The powers of the JPLs granted by the Bermuda Court include, inter alia, (1) to review the financial position of the Company; (2) to monitor, consult with, oversee and otherwise liaise with the existing Board and the creditors and shareholders of the Company in determining the most appropriate manner of effecting a reorganization and/ or refinancing of the Company; (3) if deemed necessary, and in the interests of the creditors and shareholders of the Company, to seek the assistance of or recognition in any other courts as may be considered appropriate; and (4) if agreed by the Company to be appropriate, to work with the Company to draft a scheme of arrangement under the provisions of section 99 of the Companies Act 1981 between the Company and its creditors and/or shareholders to give effect to and/or to facilitate a reorganisation and/or refinancing of the Company and to seek whatever directions are required in respect thereof from the Bermuda Court for proposing and implementing such a scheme.

Following the appointment of the JPLs pursuant to the Appointment Order, the JPLs informed the Company that they intended to seek their appointment to be recognised by the High Court of Hong Kong (the ''Recognition Application'').