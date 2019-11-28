Prosperity International H K : INSIDE INFORMATION LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN HONG KONG

O-Bank Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Industrial Bank of Taiwan Co., Ltd.), the plaintiff (the ''Plaintiff'') in those two Writs claimed the following amounts from two indirect wholly- owned subsidiaries of the Company (Success Top Enterprise Limited and Prosperity Materials Macao Commercial Offshore Limited) for banking facilities advanced to them respectively:

Defendant Claim amount Success Top Enterprise Limited 1. the sum of US$2,145,560 being the outstanding principal and interest due; 2. interest on the principal sum of US$2,065,000 at the rate of 11.45% per annum of 360 days from 21 November 2019 to the date of judgement; and 3. ancillary reliefs and costs Prosperity Materials Macao 1. the sum of US$15,255,579.85 being the Commercial Offshore Limited outstanding principal and interest due; 2. interest on the principal sum of US$8,415,748.11 at the rate of 8.37% per annum of 360 days from 21 November 2019 to the date of judgement; 3. interest on the principal sum of US$6,400,000 at the rate of 11.35% per annum of 360 days from 21 November 2019 to the date of judgement; and 4. ancillary reliefs and costs

The Company is currently seeking legal advice in relation to the above actions. The directors of the Company consider that the above proceedings do not affect the normal operation of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the

Company.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Gen, Mr. Guan Guisen and Mr. Yan Xiaotian.