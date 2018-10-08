Protasco Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI CHONG KET PEN

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
Name
DATO' SRI CHONG KET PEN
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
11
04/10/2018
500,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Dato' Sri Chong Ket Pen
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
0.380
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquisition
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
83,433,322
Direct (%)
16.858
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
51,031,321
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
10.311
Date of notice
05/10/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
08/10/2018
