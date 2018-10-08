Log in
Protasco Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI CHONG KET PEN

10/08/2018 | 09:13am CEST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 08 October 2018


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO' SRI CHONG KET PEN
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

11

04/10/2018

500,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Sri Chong Ket Pen
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) 0.380

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 83,433,322
Direct (%) 16.858
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 51,031,321
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.311
Date of notice 05/10/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 08/10/2018

Disclaimer

Protasco Bhd published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:12:03 UTC
