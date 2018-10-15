Log in
Protasco Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI CHONG KET PEN

10/15/2018 | 06:48am CEST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 15 October 2018


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO' SRI CHONG KET PEN
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

11

11/10/2018

200,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Sri Chong Ket Pen
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) 0.340
22

11/10/2018

44,700

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Sri Chong Ket Pen
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) 0.335

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 83,678,022
Direct (%) 16.908
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 51,031,321
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.311
Date of notice 12/10/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 15/10/2018

Disclaimer

Protasco Bhd published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 04:47:01 UTC
