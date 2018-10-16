Log in
Protasco Bhd : OTHERS NOTICE OF ADJUDICATION UNDER SECTION 8 OF THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY PAYMENT & ADJUDICATION ACT 2012 SERVED ON A SUBSIDIARY

10/16/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Reference is made to the Company's announcement on 10 August 2018.

The Company wishes to update that The High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur has delivered the following decisions following the applications filed by HCM Engineering Sdn Bhd (?HCM?), a subsidiary of the Company in relation to the Adjudication Decision dated 4 July 2018 pursuant to the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication Act 2012: -

i) the Originating Summons filed by HCM to set aside the Adjudication Decision dated 4 July 2018 obtained by the Respondent, Kuasatek (M) Sdn Bhd (?Kuasatek?) is dismissed with costs;

ii) the Originating Summons filed by HCM for stay of the said Adjudication Decision is dismissed with costs except for the following items in the Adjudication Decision which has been allowed to be stayed:

a) Finance charges; and

b) Preparation of documents and research; and

iii) The Originating Summons filed by Kuasatek to enforce the said Adjudication Decision is allowed with costs except for the following items in the Adjudication Decision which has been stayed:

a) Finance charges; and

b) Preparation of documents and research.

Disclaimer

Protasco Bhd published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 10:37:09 UTC
