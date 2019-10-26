Protect yourself and your motorcycle year-round with GEICO

Now that fall is upon us, the weather can change dramatically from sunrise to sunset, with temperatures fluctuating up to 20 degrees. Whether you desire a spontaneous ride on a warm November day or to store your bike until spring, protecting your motorcycle with year-round coverage has never been easier using GEICO.

Having a year-round policy will protect your bike from any winter storage mishaps, and with a proper bike set up and some winter riding gear, you will be able to ride all year-round.

Cold weather riding tips:

Layer your apparel

Start with a form-fitting base layer, then some fleece or wool, followed by durable outerwear. You want to be warm but not sweating. Clothing with vents may create just enough flow to keep you adequately regulated.

Bike prep

Use lighter weight oil and fresh anti-freeze for your motor in the winter. On colder days, check your tire pressure before you ride. As you start your ride, execute several controlled quick accelerations; putting more revolutions on your tires warms them up, where swerving does not. Windshields and airfoils will deflect cold air from you.

Take frequent breaks

Staying seated in a static position does not help blood flow. Take frequent breaks and get off the bike; moving around will keep the blood flowing to your hands and feet.

For more information on year-round motorcycle policies, please log onto GEICO.com or call (800)841-3000. Additional motorcycle information can be found at GEICO More.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. GEICO also provides homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents who help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here; connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191026005001/en/