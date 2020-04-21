Log in
Protectionism Against Foreign Acquirors Spreads Beyond Europe

04/21/2020 | 07:31am EDT

By Ben Dummett

Canada is the latest country to join parts of Europe, Australia and India in toughening its stance against the prospect of Chinese and other foreign buyers purchasing assets on the cheap as the Covid-19 pandemic weighs on prices.

Canada, a Group of Seven country, over the weekend said that it will increase scrutiny of attempts by foreign buyers to acquire controlling and noncontrolling positions of any value in its domestic companies, particularly in the key sectors of public health and the supply of critical goods. The move comes as countries including Germany and Italy in Europe as well as Australia and India have taken similar action in recent weeks to protect key industries from foreign bargain hunters.

As part of Canada's efforts, the government said it will also subject investments by state-owned companies to added review. These deals could be driven by noncommercial reasons "that could harm Canada's economic or national-security interests," the government said in its statement.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

