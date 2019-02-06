Protective Industrial Products Inc. : to Acquire Safety Industry Leader, West Chester Protective Gear

Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (PIP), a leading North American
supplier of hand protection and general safety products, proudly
announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire West Chester
Protective Gear (West Chester), headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, also a
recognized leader in providing personal protective equipment to both the
industrial and retail channels. PIP is a portfolio company of Audax
Private Equity.
Since 1978, West Chester Protective Gear has provided high performance
solutions to ensure workers stay safe and perform at their best. The
company offers an extensive line of industrial hand protection products
along with a protective apparel line including high visibility clothing,
disposable clothing, aprons and sleeves, rainwear, and welding apparel.
“We are elated by this partnership,” explains Joe Milot, President and
CEO of PIP. “West Chester has always been a highly respected competitor
and over the years their executive and sales teams have built an
excellent business model that complements ours at PIP beautifully.
Customers depend on West Chester as a trusted partner to deliver the
right products at the right value with guaranteed on time delivery. West
Chester Protective Gear is passionately committed to serving its
customers and has been successful in building long term relationships
based on service, quality, innovation, and value. Their highly
experienced tenured sales team is knowledgeable and responsive,
providing innovative solutions that fit customer needs. PIP recognizes
the long-standing value of the people and resources at West Chester’s
head office and know that they are key to meeting our combined,
accelerated growth initiatives. West Chester’s state of the art facility
in Cincinnati will remain an operational hub of the organization.”
Tim Fogarty, CEO of West Chester echoes those remarks by saying, “Our
product category strengths complement each other extremely well, as does
our customer base and our respective corporate cultures. Our management
team is excited to join with PIP and carry forward the customer focused
culture we have created and evident in both organizations.”
The acquisition of West Chester solidifies PIP’s position among the
leading providers of hand protection and general safety products in
North America. PIP will leverage this new partnership to provide its
distributors in the safety industry and retailers with an expanded
product offering along with more flexible solutions to meet every
competitive need.
Lincoln International acted as the exclusive financial advisor to West
Chester in the transaction.
ABOUT PIP GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
PIP Global’s mission of “Bringing the Best of the World to You®”
is fulfilled everyday by way of its portfolio of companies and brands. Protective
Industrial Products (PIP) is a leader in providing innovative safety
products to wholesalers and distributors in the industrial channels. Safety
Works®, along with its leading brands: Brahma®; Mud®; West County
Gardener® and recently added Hearos®, provide consumers in the retail
and specialty markets with safety products and protective gloves for
work and garden care. Additional information about PIP Global is
available at www.pipglobal.com.
West Chester Protective Gear provides high performance solutions
that ensure workers and every day users stay safe and perform at their
best. The extensive hand protection product line includes dipped/coated,
cut resistant, leather, high dexterity/performance, cotton, chemical
resistant, welding and disposable gloves. The protective apparel line
includes high visibility clothing, disposable clothing, aprons and
sleeves, rainwear, and welding apparel. For more information on West
Chester Protective Gear, visit www.westchestergear.com.
