Protective Insurance : A+ Rating Reaffirmed by A.M. Best

In June 2018, A.M. Best reaffirmed Protective's Insurance A+ (Superior) rating, a rating that Protective has proudly carried consecutively for the past 30 years.

Founded in 1899, A.M. Best has been providing the public with ratings of insurance companies for over 100 years, making it the oldest and most widely recognized rating agency that is solely dedicated to the insurance industry.

To calculate a rating, A.M. Best completes a comprehensive audit of a company's balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile. A.M. Best also looks at reinsurance, business plans, actuarial reporting, credit, interest rates, regulations and underwriting criteria.

A.M. Best ratings are considered one of the main indicators of financial strength for insurance companies. This financial strength is especially significant to the insurance industry. It demonstrates our company's ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations, such as paying out claims and ensuring that our customers are receiving maximum security and protection from their insurance policy.

A.M. Best's Financial Strength Rating Scale rates companies on an alphabetical scale between A++ and F.

The rating scale is as follows:

A++ or A+: Superior

A or A-: Excellent

B++ or B+: Very Good

B or B-: Fair

C+ or C++: Marginal

C or C-: Weak

D: Poor

E: Under regulatory supervision

F: In liquidation

For more information about A.M. Best, visit ambest.com.