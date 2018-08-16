Log in
Protective Insurance : Acquire the Right New Hires

08/16/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

It's easy to want to hire a candidate that seems great on paper and is ready to start tomorrow, but just because they're great at promoting themselves doesn't mean they're the best candidate.

The following are traits often exhibited by unsafe and low performing candidates:

  • Able to present themselves in best possible light (application, resume, interview)
  • Often have more than two years of driving experience
  • Not customer-oriented
  • Unsafe driving habits that may or may not have resulted in an accident… yet
  • About to be terminated from current job
  • Unhappy in current job due to being 'misunderstood' by manager

Look for the following traits when interviewing:

  • Respectful of current employer & position
  • Ask questions about the company & onboarding experience
  • Great driving record, but less experience
  • Doesn't rely on self-promotion
  • Feels obligation to provide current employer a two-week notice
  • Willing to jump jobs without giving notice to their current employer
  • Available to drive for your company…tomorrow!

Putting a bigger effort into your hiring practices will pay off in the long run. Take the time to really assess candidates and consider more than their appealing start date.

Disclaimer

Protective Insurance Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:10:09 UTC
