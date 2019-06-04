Protective Insurance : Know your Experience Rating & Mod

Experience rating is the main pricing component of your workers' compensation policy and something that you can directly impact. It's essentially a method for determining whether your business' losses are better or worse than expected.

The state rating bureau or the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), an organization that administers workers' compensation on behalf of most states, evaluates your business' loss and payroll history and compares your loss experience with the average loss experience in your industry. From that data, an experience modification (or ex-mod or mod) is created. Your experience mod is unique to your business. This factor will either increase or decrease your overall workers' compensation premium. If your mod is over 1.0, your business compares unfavorably to other businesses in your industry. If your mod is below 1.0, your business compares favorably to other businesses in your industry.

Proactive injury and accident prevention and claim management are the keys to improving your loss experience and mod. Your safety and loss prevention program should include the following:

A robust hiring & orientation program

Perform a job analysis that includes specific tasks and any physical requirements

Hire employees who are both mentally and physically fit for the job

Train each employee on the requirements of the job as well as their responsibility for safety

Enforce compliance with these responsibilities



A written safety program

Include safe vehicle operation, proper lifting techniques, safe use of tools and equipment, warehouse/dock safety and regulatory compliance

Identify who is responsible for the program and communicate the requirements to workers

The policy should include rewards and disciplinary measures with worker sign off

Regular training and safety meetings

Online, as a group or one-on-one meetings

Remind employees of safe practices they have already learned

Introduce and build awareness of new techniques, equipment or regulations

Document attendance and completion for all types of training through electronic or manual records

All incidents investigated using root cause analysis and corrective action techniques

Should be conducted by someone with a solid understanding of what facts to gather and what to look for

Determine root causes and what steps to take next

Use a form to document findings

A behavior observation program that provides on-the-spot feedback to workers

Observe workers on the road driving and while walking and working

Determine if they are taking safety training to heart

Creates an opportunity to provide feedback on performance and correct unsafe behaviors as they happen

Use a form to document findings

Required seatbelt usage and/or have high visibility seatbelts

Seatbelt usage should be mandatory

Consider installing high visibility seatbelts or use retrofit sleeves to heighten awareness

Slip-resistant shoes

Slips and falls may seem like minor incidents but they can escalate into very serious injuries

Wear appropriate slip-resistant shoes

Periodically check the condition of the soles

Replace them as they wear down

A formal written return-to-work program

Appropriate for the scope of the injured employee.

Transitional duty programs that help injured employees return to a productive position as soon as medically approved

Work closely with your claims adjuster to understand what's available under law in your state

