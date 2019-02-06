Protective Insurance : Recording and reporting occupational injuries and illness

OSHA requires that Form 300A - a summary of injuries and illnesses recorded on OSHA 300 Log - be posted between Feb. 1 and April 30.

Basic requirement

At the end of each calendar year, you must:

Review the OSHA 300 Log to verify that the entries are complete and accurate, and correct any deficiencies identified;

Create an annual summary of injuries and illnesses recorded on the OSHA 300 Log;

Certify the summary; and

Post the annual summary - OSHA 300A

Certification

A company executive must certify that he or she has examined the OSHA 300 Log and that he or she reasonably believes, based on his or her knowledge of the process by which the information was recorded, that the annual summary is correct and complete.

The company executive who certifies the log must be one of the following persons:

An owner of the company (only if the company is a sole proprietorship or partnership);

An officer of the corporation;

The highest ranking company official working at the establishment; or

The immediate supervisor of the highest ranking company official working at the establishment.

Posting

You must post a copy of the annual summary in each establishment in a conspicuous place or places where notices to employees are customarily posted. You must ensure that the posted annual summary is not altered, defaced or covered by other material.