Protective Insurance : Trust the Transportation Experts with Fleet Workers' Compensation

09/04/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

We've learned a few things throughout our 80+ years in transportation. It's only right to trust the transportation experts with a fleet workers' compensation policy. Our fleet workers' compensation resources and claims handling were created to cater specifically to the transportation industry, meeting your unique needs.

CLAIMS
  • Every claim is reviewed by our subrogation team which has a recovery rate over 40 percent higher than the industry average
  • Cost containment unit reduced legal bills by over 10 percent in 2016 by reviewing invoices to ensure insureds are billed fairly & accurately
  • Adjusters focus exclusively on claimants
LOSS PREVENTION & SAFETY SERVICES
  • Transportation safety-focused online and offline resources
  • Customizable risk assessments and safety consultations with experts in transportation and workers' compensation
UNDERWRITING
  • Stable pricing year after year based on knowing and understanding the transportation space
  • Dedicated fleet workers' compensation writers

Disclaimer

Protective Insurance Corporation published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 18:56:02 UTC
