Protective Insurance : Trust the Transportation Experts with Fleet Workers' Compensation

We've learned a few things throughout our 80+ years in transportation. It's only right to trust the transportation experts with a fleet workers' compensation policy. Our fleet workers' compensation resources and claims handling were created to cater specifically to the transportation industry, meeting your unique needs.
CLAIMS
LOSS PREVENTION & SAFETY SERVICES
Every claim is reviewed by our subrogation team which has a recovery rate over 40 percent higher than the industry average
Cost containment unit reduced legal bills by over 10 percent in 2016 by reviewing invoices to ensure insureds are billed fairly & accurately
Adjusters focus exclusively on claimants
UNDERWRITING
Transportation safety-focused online and offline resources
Customizable risk assessments and safety consultations with experts in transportation and workers' compensation
Stable pricing year after year based on knowing and understanding the transportation space
Dedicated fleet workers' compensation writers
Disclaimer
