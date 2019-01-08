Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Protective Insurance : Walk like a penguin!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:14pm EST

With winter weather affecting most of the country, ice, snow and slick conditions are prevalent and can result in an increase in slips and falls. Take some walking advice from an Antarctic pro-the penguin!

  • Keep your center of gravity above your front leg.
  • Take short steps or shuffle for stability.
  • Point your toes slightly outward.
  • Be sure you are not carrying so much that it keeps you from seeing the ground ahead or affects your balance.
  • You will not look strange-all the cool birds are doing it!

It's important to remember that slips and falls can happen anywhere at any time and are completely preventable. Take precaution and avoid injury by following these important tips:
  • Wear slip-resistant shoes and periodically check the condition of the soles and replace them as needed.
  • Never run or walk fast as friction is reduced at a hurried pace making you more susceptible to injury.
  • Keep all walking areas clean and clear of clutter.
  • Maintain good lighting both indoors and on outdoor walking areas.
  • Secure electrical and phone cords out of traffic areas.
  • Utilize handrails on all steps or stairwells.
  • Ensure any stepstool or ladder is sturdy prior to climbing or reaching for high places.
  • Clean up spills right away.
  • Check condition of outdoor walkways and steps periodically and repair as necessary.
  • Remove leaves, snow and debris from outdoor walkways.
  • Inspect walking surfaces before walking. Look for obstructions that may interfere with walking safely.
  • Always use three points of contact when entering and exiting a vehicle.

Disclaimer

Protective Insurance Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 18:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on Revision of the Transfer of Rights Agreement
PU
01:34pPRESS RELEASE : SBIF Resolution
PU
01:31pFIRST IN NATION : “Skip the Slip” Bill Introduced in California Assembly to Tackle Major Impacts of Paper Receipts
BU
01:31pYRC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YRC Worldwide, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
01:30pNEUROMETRIX : Quell Named CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree
AQ
01:29pProspect of U.S. profit drop rises for investors
RE
01:29pPRABHAT DAIRY : enters animal nutrition area, ropes in Danish co
AQ
01:29pGREAT PANTHER SILVER : Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Production Results and Provides Corporate Update
PU
01:29pBANDHAN BANK : Gruh Finance boards approve marriage of convenience
AQ
01:29pDOMINION ENERGY : Save Money, Energy with Credits, Tips, Assistance Programs
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.