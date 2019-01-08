Protective Insurance : Walk like a penguin!

With winter weather affecting most of the country, ice, snow and slick conditions are prevalent and can result in an increase in slips and falls. Take some walking advice from an Antarctic pro-the penguin!

Keep your center of gravity above your front leg.

Take short steps or shuffle for stability.

Point your toes slightly outward.

Be sure you are not carrying so much that it keeps you from seeing the ground ahead or affects your balance.

You will not look strange-all the cool birds are doing it!

Wear slip-resistant shoes and periodically check the condition of the soles and replace them as needed.

Maintain good lighting both indoors and on outdoor walking areas.

It's important to remember that slips and falls can happen anywhere at any time and are completely preventable. Take precaution and avoid injury by following these important tips: