Protective
Life Corporation (Protective) is pleased to announce that Mark
McVeigh has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Life
Insurance Sales. In his new role, he will be a member of Protective’s
Life & Annuity leadership team and will be responsible for the company’s
life insurance distribution, including brokerage, affinity, direct and
the recently acquired bank and exclusive agent distribution channels.
McVeigh will report to Matt Riebel, Senior Vice President and Chief
Sales Officer, Protective.
Protective Life Corporation names Mark McVeigh Senior Vice President of Life Insurance Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to have Mark step into this role and greatly value the
experience and talent he brings to the team,” said Riebel. “Over the
last five years, we have significantly grown our life insurance business
and are excited about opportunities for continued growth. We have a
strong team in place and look forward to the contributions Mark will
make to our future success.”
McVeigh has worked with Protective since May 2018, upon the closing of
Protective’s acquisition via reinsurance of the individual life and
annuity business of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston (Liberty
Life), a subsidiary of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company that
was purchased from affiliates of Liberty Mutual Group Inc. Since that
time, he has served as the leader of Protective’s acquired distribution
channels, executing seamlessly on the transition business plan while
maintaining the top market share position for bank channel life
insurance sales.
With nearly 30 years of financial services experience, McVeigh brings a
long and successful track record to his new role, most recently serving
as Liberty Life’s Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing.
Prior to his decade-long tenure with Liberty Life, he served as Vice
President and Director of Marketing at Aviva Life Insurance, and
Marketing Director at GE Capital – GNA. McVeigh earned his MBA from
Seattle University and completed his undergraduate degree in Finance at
the University of Notre Dame.
ABOUT PROTECTIVE
Protective Life Corporation provides financial services through the
production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment
products throughout the U.S. The flagship subsidiary, Protective Life
Insurance Company, was founded in 1907. Protective’s home office is
located in Birmingham, Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had
assets of approximately $79.6 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750). For
more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.
