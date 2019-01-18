Protective Life Corporation : Names Mark McVeigh Senior Vice President of Life Insurance Sales

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) is pleased to announce that Mark McVeigh has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Life Insurance Sales. In his new role, he will be a member of Protective’s Life & Annuity leadership team and will be responsible for the company’s life insurance distribution, including brokerage, affinity, direct and the recently acquired bank and exclusive agent distribution channels. McVeigh will report to Matt Riebel, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Protective.

“We are thrilled to have Mark step into this role and greatly value the experience and talent he brings to the team,” said Riebel. “Over the last five years, we have significantly grown our life insurance business and are excited about opportunities for continued growth. We have a strong team in place and look forward to the contributions Mark will make to our future success.”

McVeigh has worked with Protective since May 2018, upon the closing of Protective’s acquisition via reinsurance of the individual life and annuity business of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston (Liberty Life), a subsidiary of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company that was purchased from affiliates of Liberty Mutual Group Inc. Since that time, he has served as the leader of Protective’s acquired distribution channels, executing seamlessly on the transition business plan while maintaining the top market share position for bank channel life insurance sales.

With nearly 30 years of financial services experience, McVeigh brings a long and successful track record to his new role, most recently serving as Liberty Life’s Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing. Prior to his decade-long tenure with Liberty Life, he served as Vice President and Director of Marketing at Aviva Life Insurance, and Marketing Director at GE Capital – GNA. McVeigh earned his MBA from Seattle University and completed his undergraduate degree in Finance at the University of Notre Dame.

