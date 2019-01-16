Protegrity : Appoints Jeffra Ruesink to VP Sales North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East as Growth Continues in Data-Centric Security Market

Protegrity has
promoted Jeffra Ruesink to Vice President of Sales. In her new role, she
is responsible for all direct sales efforts throughout North America,
Asia Pacific and the Middle East, with a focus on expanding adoption of
Protegrity Prime, Protegrity’s comprehensive data protection platform.
Protegrity Prime is the industry’s first all-in subscription solution
that bundles the company’s software, support and consulting services
into flexible tiers based on how much sensitive data is protected,
eliminating the trade-offs between cost and scope of privacy protection.
Ms. Ruesink brings five years of focus on Protegrity customer success to
her new role. Most recently, she served as sales leader for Protegrity’s
Northeast NA Region, Protegrity’s top-performing region over the last
few years. She has consistently emphasized finding ways to deliver and
unlock business value for Protegrity customers in retail, financial
services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, and entertainment.
“Jeffra has demonstrated great commitment, leadership, and creativity in
helping build our sales program,” said Clare Cunniffe, Senior Vice
President of Global Sales at Protegrity. “We are very excited to see her
efforts expand to include North America, the Middle East and Asia
Pacific sales.”
“I’m excited and humbled to take on this new challenge, and to lead our
North American, Asia Pacific and Middle East teams as we continue to add
innovations to our data de-identification product suite in response to
customer demand,” said Jeffra Ruesink, Vice President of Sales at
Protegrity. “We are well-positioned as data privacy market leaders, and
our latest addition, Protegrity
Insight™, brings a critical functionality to our integrated
enterprise platform – sensitive data discovery. I look forward to
working with our customers to deploy the only complete enterprise data
protection solution.”
Under Ms. Ruesink’s leadership North America will continue to expand
quickly with high growth goals across key verticals. The Protegrity
Data Security Platform offers centrally-controlled data discovery,
security and user activity logging for applications, databases, Big Data
warehouses, mainframes, and the cloud.
“Protegrity is a company where our employees are passionate about the
work we do, they share the entrepreneurial spirit and are fiercely
committed to both our customer’s and our long-term success,” said Suni
Munshani, CEO of Protegrity. “Jeffra speaks many languages and has
travelled the world. Her experiences will contribute significantly to
our customer successes and will be one our driving forces of global
growth.” She can be found at https://bit.ly/2Dbje0z
About Protegrity: Proven Experts in Data Security
Protegrity is the only enterprise data security software platform that
combines machine learning, data discovery, and classification tools
along with scalable, data-centric encryption, tokenization,
de-identification and masking to help businesses secure sensitive
information everywhere while maintaining data usability. Built for
complex, heterogeneous business environments, the Protegrity Data
Security Platform provides unprecedented levels of data security for
applications, data warehouses, mainframes, big data and the cloud in the
industry’s first all-in subscription solution. Companies trust
Protegrity to help them identify, locate and protect sensitive data
enterprise wide, manage risk, achieve compliance, enable business
analytics and confidently adopt new platforms.
For additional information visit www.protegrity.com.
