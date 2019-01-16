Protegrity : Appoints Jeffra Ruesink to VP Sales North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East as Growth Continues in Data-Centric Security Market

Protegrity has promoted Jeffra Ruesink to Vice President of Sales. In her new role, she is responsible for all direct sales efforts throughout North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, with a focus on expanding adoption of Protegrity Prime, Protegrity’s comprehensive data protection platform. Protegrity Prime is the industry’s first all-in subscription solution that bundles the company’s software, support and consulting services into flexible tiers based on how much sensitive data is protected, eliminating the trade-offs between cost and scope of privacy protection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005582/en/

Jeffra Ruesink, Vice President of Sales at Protegrity (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Ruesink brings five years of focus on Protegrity customer success to her new role. Most recently, she served as sales leader for Protegrity’s Northeast NA Region, Protegrity’s top-performing region over the last few years. She has consistently emphasized finding ways to deliver and unlock business value for Protegrity customers in retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, and entertainment.

“Jeffra has demonstrated great commitment, leadership, and creativity in helping build our sales program,” said Clare Cunniffe, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Protegrity. “We are very excited to see her efforts expand to include North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific sales.”

“I’m excited and humbled to take on this new challenge, and to lead our North American, Asia Pacific and Middle East teams as we continue to add innovations to our data de-identification product suite in response to customer demand,” said Jeffra Ruesink, Vice President of Sales at Protegrity. “We are well-positioned as data privacy market leaders, and our latest addition, Protegrity Insight™, brings a critical functionality to our integrated enterprise platform – sensitive data discovery. I look forward to working with our customers to deploy the only complete enterprise data protection solution.”

Under Ms. Ruesink’s leadership North America will continue to expand quickly with high growth goals across key verticals. The Protegrity Data Security Platform offers centrally-controlled data discovery, security and user activity logging for applications, databases, Big Data warehouses, mainframes, and the cloud.

“Protegrity is a company where our employees are passionate about the work we do, they share the entrepreneurial spirit and are fiercely committed to both our customer’s and our long-term success,” said Suni Munshani, CEO of Protegrity. “Jeffra speaks many languages and has travelled the world. Her experiences will contribute significantly to our customer successes and will be one our driving forces of global growth.” She can be found at https://bit.ly/2Dbje0z

About Protegrity: Proven Experts in Data Security

Protegrity is the only enterprise data security software platform that combines machine learning, data discovery, and classification tools along with scalable, data-centric encryption, tokenization, de-identification and masking to help businesses secure sensitive information everywhere while maintaining data usability. Built for complex, heterogeneous business environments, the Protegrity Data Security Platform provides unprecedented levels of data security for applications, data warehouses, mainframes, big data and the cloud in the industry’s first all-in subscription solution. Companies trust Protegrity to help them identify, locate and protect sensitive data enterprise wide, manage risk, achieve compliance, enable business analytics and confidently adopt new platforms.

