Proteros biostructures GmbH : , co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes

DGAP-News: Proteros biostructures GmbH / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Proteros, co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes

28.11.2019 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Proteros, co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces

Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes Munich, Germany, November 28, 2019. Proteros biostructures GmbH today announced that Rodin Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston, MA based biotech company developing novel, small molecule therapeutics for synaptopathies has been acquired by Alkermes plc, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Rodin has been co-founded by Proteros in 2013. Rodin's security holders will receive an upfront payment of $100 million plus milestone payments. For more information please visit https://investor.alkermes.com/news-releases/news-release-details/alkermes-completes-acquisition-rodin-therapeutics https://rodintherapeutics.com/press_releases/alkermes-to-acquire-rodin-therapeutics/ About Proteros biostructures GmbH Proteros, Martinsried/Munich, Germany is a private biotechnology company aimed at drug discovery for technically demanding drug targets. Proteros is currently working for most of the big pharma and biotech companies in Europe, US and Japan in different types of service and collaborative relationships. For more information please visit www.proteros.com Contact:

Proteros biostructures GmbH

Dr. Torsten Neuefeind, Claire Donat

Email: requests@proteros.com For Press Enquiries:

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Andreas Jungfer

Email:Andreas.Jungfer@mc-services.eu

Phone: +49 (0) 89 210228 0

28.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

