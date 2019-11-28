Log in
Proteros biostructures GmbH : , co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes

11/28/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP-News: Proteros biostructures GmbH / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Proteros, co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes
28.11.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Proteros, co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces
Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes

Munich, Germany, November 28, 2019. Proteros biostructures GmbH today announced that Rodin Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston, MA based biotech company developing novel, small molecule therapeutics for synaptopathies has been acquired by Alkermes plc, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Rodin has been co-founded by Proteros in 2013. Rodin's security holders will receive an upfront payment of $100 million plus milestone payments.

For more information please visit

https://investor.alkermes.com/news-releases/news-release-details/alkermes-completes-acquisition-rodin-therapeutics

https://rodintherapeutics.com/press_releases/alkermes-to-acquire-rodin-therapeutics/

About Proteros biostructures GmbH

Proteros, Martinsried/Munich, Germany is a private biotechnology company aimed at drug discovery for technically demanding drug targets. Proteros is currently working for most of the big pharma and biotech companies in Europe, US and Japan in different types of service and collaborative relationships. For more information please visit www.proteros.com

Contact:
Proteros biostructures GmbH
Dr. Torsten Neuefeind, Claire Donat
Email: requests@proteros.com		 For Press Enquiries:
MC Services AG
Raimund Gabriel, Andreas Jungfer
Email:Andreas.Jungfer@mc-services.eu
Phone: +49 (0) 89 210228 0

28.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

923615  28.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=923615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
