Protests to Hit CBS Friday Over Big Boi Super Bowl Fur Fiasco!

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- JaneUnChained News Network, a 501(c)(3) based in Los Angeles, announces that animal lovers across the nation are expressing their disappointment and disgust over the glorification of fur by CBS during its Super Bowl halftime show as rapper Big Boi appeared drenched in fur. In a tragic irony, the word LOVE then filled the screen.



The first grass roots protests immediately sprung up in N.Y., L.A. and Atlanta.



https://janeunchained.com/2019/02/06/cbs-protests-across-the-us-how-many-animals-died-for-this-show/



VIDEO (Facebook): "Big Boi Fur Fiasco Sparks New Hashtag: #CrueltyBroadcastingSystem!" https://www.facebook.com/JaneVelezMitchell/videos/426972351374002/



Now, more protests will hit Friday!



NEW YORK:

Friday, February 8, from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. Eastern, animal lovers will march outside CBS HQ at 51 West 52nd Street, NYC, 10019.



Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2011204002320338/



LOS ANGELES:

Friday, at 4-7 p.m. Pacific, demonstrators will protest outside CBS Television City at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, converging on the Fairfax entrance, just south of Beverly.



Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2318398498193778



Protesters will hand CBS staff a letter asking the network to:

* publicly apologize,

* investigate the decision-making process,

* adopt a network-wide fur-free policy.



The Los Angeles City Council recently voted unanimously to draft an ordinance that would ban the sale of fur, after testimony on the industry's extreme cruelty.



https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/18/style/fur-ban-los-angeles.html



https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-fur-ban-20180918-story.html



San Francisco, West Hollywood and Berkeley have already banned fur sales!



Armani, Michael Kors, Gucci, Versace, Burberry, Tom Ford, Givenchy - and other top designers - have renounced fur and gone cruelty-free, joining the ranks of Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood, and Calvin Klein.



https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/designers/a19435375/versace-to-stop-using-fur/



https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-fur-ban-20180918-story.html



Trapping and anal electrocution are just two of the standard methods used to kill these innocent beings.



VIDEO (caution: shows animal cruelty): https://youtu.be/xaXZUJsC2W0



Critics say the network's decision to ignore an evolving culture is a slap in the face to those who have worked tirelessly to end this inhumane industry. They are calling it the ultimate wardrobe malfunction!



The network, Big Boi, and the fur industry, are invited at any time to respond.



Learn more about JaneUnchained:



JaneUnChained.com was founded by award winning TV journalist and bestselling author Jane Velez-Mitchell. JaneUnChained.com, and its associated social media platforms, is a digital news network for animal rights and the compassionate, cruelty-free lifestyle. Also known as #JaneUnChained, the outlet produces multiple daily videos on animals' rights and the vegan lifestyle.



Web: https://janeunchained.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaneVelezMitchell



Instagram: @janeunchainednews



Twitter event hash tags: @jvm #CrueltyBroadcastingSystem #BigBoi #JaneUnchained



*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0208s2p-animal-lovers-300dpi.jpg

*PHOTO Caption: These animal lovers converged to protest outside CBS Television City in Los Angeles and are coming Friday at 4 p.m. Pacific because they are devastated over CBS's glorification of fur!



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/OgsUPc26njs



