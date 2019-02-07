Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Protests to Hit CBS Friday Over Big Boi Super Bowl Fur Fiasco!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 08:40pm EST

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- JaneUnChained News Network, a 501(c)(3) based in Los Angeles, announces that animal lovers across the nation are expressing their disappointment and disgust over the glorification of fur by CBS during its Super Bowl halftime show as rapper Big Boi appeared drenched in fur. In a tragic irony, the word LOVE then filled the screen.

Animal Lovers protest, CBS Television City

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- JaneUnChained News Network, a 501(c)(3) based in Los Angeles, announces that animal lovers across the nation are expressing their disappointment and disgust over the glorification of fur by CBS during its Super Bowl halftime show as rapper Big Boi appeared drenched in fur. In a tragic irony, the word LOVE then filled the screen.

The first grass roots protests immediately sprung up in N.Y., L.A. and Atlanta.

REFERENCE:
https://janeunchained.com/2019/02/06/cbs-protests-across-the-us-how-many-animals-died-for-this-show/

VIDEO (Facebook): "Big Boi Fur Fiasco Sparks New Hashtag: #CrueltyBroadcastingSystem!" https://www.facebook.com/JaneVelezMitchell/videos/426972351374002/

Now, more protests will hit Friday!

NEW YORK:
Friday, February 8, from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. Eastern, animal lovers will march outside CBS HQ at 51 West 52nd Street, NYC, 10019.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2011204002320338/

LOS ANGELES:
Friday, at 4-7 p.m. Pacific, demonstrators will protest outside CBS Television City at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, converging on the Fairfax entrance, just south of Beverly.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2318398498193778

Protesters will hand CBS staff a letter asking the network to:
* publicly apologize,
* investigate the decision-making process,
* adopt a network-wide fur-free policy.

The Los Angeles City Council recently voted unanimously to draft an ordinance that would ban the sale of fur, after testimony on the industry's extreme cruelty.

REFERENCE:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/18/style/fur-ban-los-angeles.html

https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-fur-ban-20180918-story.html

San Francisco, West Hollywood and Berkeley have already banned fur sales!

Armani, Michael Kors, Gucci, Versace, Burberry, Tom Ford, Givenchy - and other top designers - have renounced fur and gone cruelty-free, joining the ranks of Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood, and Calvin Klein.

REFERENCE:
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/designers/a19435375/versace-to-stop-using-fur/

https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-fur-ban-20180918-story.html

Trapping and anal electrocution are just two of the standard methods used to kill these innocent beings.

VIDEO (caution: shows animal cruelty): https://youtu.be/xaXZUJsC2W0

Critics say the network's decision to ignore an evolving culture is a slap in the face to those who have worked tirelessly to end this inhumane industry. They are calling it the ultimate wardrobe malfunction!

The network, Big Boi, and the fur industry, are invited at any time to respond.

Learn more about JaneUnchained:

JaneUnChained.com was founded by award winning TV journalist and bestselling author Jane Velez-Mitchell. JaneUnChained.com, and its associated social media platforms, is a digital news network for animal rights and the compassionate, cruelty-free lifestyle. Also known as #JaneUnChained, the outlet produces multiple daily videos on animals' rights and the vegan lifestyle.

Web: https://janeunchained.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaneVelezMitchell

Instagram: @janeunchainednews

Twitter event hash tags: @jvm #CrueltyBroadcastingSystem #BigBoi #JaneUnchained

###
*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0208s2p-animal-lovers-300dpi.jpg
*PHOTO Caption: These animal lovers converged to protest outside CBS Television City in Los Angeles and are coming Friday at 4 p.m. Pacific because they are devastated over CBS's glorification of fur!

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/OgsUPc26njs

News Source: JaneUnChained

Related link: https://janeunchained.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/protests-to-hit-cbs-friday-over-big-boi-super-bowl-fur-fiasco/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February
PU
09:04pJEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer tried to blackmail him over 'intimate photos'
RE
08:40pProtests to Hit CBS Friday Over Big Boi Super Bowl Fur Fiasco!
SE
08:35pOil dips on global economy jitters, but OPEC output cuts offer some support
RE
08:32pNIKKEI 225 : Asia stocks slip on renewed anxiety over trade, growth outlook
RE
08:15pUK firms hire fewer permanent staff for first time since 2016 - REC
RE
07:55pNORMA TORRES : Torres, Engel Introduce Bill to Block Trump Administration Proposal to Deregulate Firearm Exports
PU
07:53pDOLLAR INDEX : firms, Aussie weakens as fresh growth worries prop up safe havens
RE
07:46pFed's Bullard Reiterates There's No Need to Raise Rates Again
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.