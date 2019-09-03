Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Protests, trade war push HK Aug business activity to lowest since Feb 2009 - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 08:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's private sector activity declined at the fastest pace in more than a decade in August, a business survey showed on Wednesday, as an escalating trade war and local political unrest hit all aspects of demand.

The IHS Markit Hong Kong Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) sank to 40.8 in August from 43.8 in July, signalling the steepest deterioration in the private sector since February 2009.

"The latest PMI data reveal a Hong Kong economy flirting with recession in the third quarter as business activity is increasingly aggravated by protest-related paralysis," said Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets since mid-June in protests calling for greater democracy in the former British territory. The demonstrations pose a direct challenge to Beijing, which has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting unrest.

Both the trade headwinds and political crisis have fanned business pessimism, with confidence slumping to its lowest on record, the survey showed.

New orders continued declining and at the sharpest pace since February 2009, dragged by a record decline in new business from mainland China.

Hong Kong is on the verge of its first recession in a decade as the economy shrank 0.4% in April-June from the previous quarter, data showed, as increasingly violent protests turned away tourists and hit retail sales in one of the world's most popular shopping destinations.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD 0.17% 65.72 Delayed Quote.37.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50pChina service sector activity rises to three-month high - Caixin PMI
RE
09:49pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:41pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:34pAsia stocks dip after poor U.S. data stokes recession fears
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : OxyContin maker prepares 'free-fall' bankruptcy as settlement talks stall
RE
09:25pGoogle target of new U.S. antitrust probe by state attorneys general
RE
09:24pTESLA AUTOPILOT ENGAGED IN 2018 CALIFORNIA CRASH; DRIVER'S HANDS OFF WHEEL : Ntsb
RE
09:23pFacebook brings face recognition to all users, discontinues 'Tag Suggestions'
RE
09:16pWalmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD : CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX:CDV) Makes Key Appointment Ahead of Project Development
2MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
3OKLO RESOURCES LTD : OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
4GENERAL: AFT: Amended Constitution Opens in a new Window
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 5

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group