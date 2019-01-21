Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proteus Digital Health :® Founder to Present at World Economic Forum in Davos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 01:55pm EST

Proteus Digital Health® announced today that Andrew Thompson, its President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present on the progress of Proteus’ digital medicines to improve patient treatment and outcomes at the 2019 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

Mr. Thompson will present on the official programme:

  • With leaders from financial and academic institutions to address “Theory of the Firm in a World of Digital Ecosystems,” on Tuesday, January 22 beginning at 9:45 a.m. CET in the Congress Centre, Jakobshorn; and
  • Joining state and religious leaders in the Open Forum “Bridging Science with Society,” scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. CET on Friday, January 25 at the Swiss Alpine High School Auditorium. This session will be live-streamed on TopLink and the Forum website.

Mr. Thompson will also present at two other events during the World Economic Forum Meeting:

January 22 at 8:05 p.m., Polish House:
Mr. Thompson will provide a keynote address on the applications of digital medicines at the Financial Times-PZU “Spotlight on Global Access to Health,” followed by a 45-minute Fireside Chat entitled “Building Future-Forward Healthcare for All.”

January 23 at 7:00 a.m., A.T. Kearney Glass House:
Mr. Thompson and fellow healthcare executives will debate the future of health on a panel entitled “Health at the Crossroads: Seven Drivers of Change,” sponsored by A.T. Kearney.

About Proteus Digital Health

Proteus Digital Health is enabling a new category of pharmaceuticals: Digital Medicines. These include widely used drugs, formulated so they communicate when they have been ingested; a wearable patch that detects medicines and captures physiologic response; mobile applications to support patient self-care and physician decision-making; and data analytics to serve the needs of health system managers. The company has more than 540 issued patents that protect this enabling technology, and regulatory clearances in the U.S., European Union and China.

Proteus Digital Health is privately held by investors that include Carlyle, Essex Woodlands, Kaiser Permanente®, Medtronic®, Novartis®, Otsuka, and ON Semiconductor®. Further information is available at: www.proteus.com. Connect with us on Twitter @ProteusDH.

For more information, please visit www.proteus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pM2 COBALT : IIROC Trading Halt - MC
AQ
03:11pAT&T : Lays Out Its Strategy for 5G in Business
BU
03:05pWILDSKY RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - WSK
AQ
03:04pHANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02:59pTENABLE : WEF Report Offers Global Context for Understanding the Importance of Cyber Risk
PU
02:52pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Exclusive - China accepts Brazil chicken exporters' offer to end anti-dumping case
RE
02:50pFollow Up - Peak Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Service up to $1B in Bank Loans
NE
02:49pBREXIT : Part 145 maintenance approvals
PU
02:49pVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02:49pVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2DELIVERY HERO : UK meal delivery firm Just Eat and CEO go separate ways
3PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus confirm offer for Flybe - delivering enhanc..
5Oil edge up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.