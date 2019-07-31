Proteus Digital Health :'s Olivia Ware Named in Savoy Magazine's 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America

Senior Vice President of US Market and Franchise Development at Proteus Digital Health® Olivia Ware has been named one of Savoy Magazine’s 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America. With expertise in a range of industries, the selected women embody talent, leadership and grace while executing critical roles for some of the largest corporations in the world.

The full list can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com.

The Savoy selection committee includes its editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas. This year, the committee reviewed information on more than 500 professionals and listed those with the most exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others. Published quarterly and distributed worldwide, Savoy Magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance, and style of African American lifestyle.

With 20 years of experience in commercialization, pharmaceutical drug development and healthcare management, Ms. Ware leads the commercial organization at Proteus and develops growth strategies to expand the use of digital medicines. At Genentech Inc., where she worked for 13 years, Ms. Ware played a pivotal role in the launch of several of the world’s largest revenue-producing oncology drugs. Ms. Ware’s contributions and subsequent success throughout her noteworthy career highlight the importance of diversity across organizations, particularly pertaining to the male-dominated technology industry.

Proteus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Thompson said, “Olivia brings immeasurable value to Proteus given her extensive commercial experience prior to joining our company. Proteus is led by some of the brightest minds in technology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and having Olivia onboard is further proof of that. We are fortunate to work with Olivia to help make our promise of digital medicines real.”

“It is truly an honor to be a part of an organization like Proteus that recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion. It is a privilege to work with so many talented individuals to maximize the success of digital medicines,” said Ms. Ware.

Ms. Ware earned an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an A.B. from Davidson College.

About Proteus Digital Health ™

Proteus Digital Health® is enabling a new category of pharmaceuticals: Digital Medicines. These include widely used drugs, formulated so they communicate when they have been ingested; a wearable patch that detects medicines and captures physiologic response; mobile applications to support patient self-care and physician decision-making; and data analytics to serve the needs of health system managers. The company has more than 540 issued patents that protect this enabling technology, and regulatory clearances in the U.S., European Union and China.

Proteus Digital Health is privately held by investors that include Carlyle, Essex Woodlands, Kaiser Permanente®, Medtronic®, Novartis®, Otsuka, and ON Semiconductor®. Further information is available at: www.proteus.com. Connect with us on Twitter @ProteusDH.

About Savoy Magazine

Savoy Magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African-American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

