Proteus Digital Health : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Proteus Digital Health announced today that Andy Thompson, Founder and
Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview and update on Proteus
Digital Health and digital medicines at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.
The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT on
Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis in the Elizabethan
D conference room.
Proteus Digital Health will also be featured on two other panels during
the J.P. Morgan Conference:
January 7 at 12:50 p.m., Hotel Adagio, the Ensemble Room:
George
Savage, MD, Proteus Digital Health Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder
will present on a panel entitled “From Digital/Physical Health to
Behavior Change” at the Annual Digital Health Luncheon at JPM, sponsored
by W2O and Squire Patton Boggs.
January 9 at 2:00 p.m., San Francisco St. Regis Hotel, the Conservatory
Room:
David O’Reilly, Proteus Digital Health Chief Platform Officer
will present on a panel entitled “Digital Medicine: Lessons from
Biopharma” at the Goodwin Speaks – Goodwin Seminars.
About Proteus Digital Health
Proteus Digital Health is enabling a new category of pharmaceuticals:
Digital Medicines. These include widely used drugs, formulated so they
communicate when they have been ingested; a wearable patch that detects
medicines and captures physiologic response; mobile applications to
support patient self-care and physician decision-making; and data
analytics to serve the needs of health system managers. The company has
more than 450 issued patents that protect this enabling technology, and
regulatory clearances in the U.S., European Union and China.
Proteus Digital Health is privately held by investors that include
Carlyle, Essex Woodlands, Kaiser Permanente®, Medtronic®,
Novartis®, Otsuka, and ON Semiconductor®. Further
information is available at: www.proteus.com.
