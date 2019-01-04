Proteus Digital Health : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Proteus Digital Health announced today that Andy Thompson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview and update on Proteus Digital Health and digital medicines at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis in the Elizabethan D conference room.

Proteus Digital Health will also be featured on two other panels during the J.P. Morgan Conference:

January 7 at 12:50 p.m., Hotel Adagio, the Ensemble Room:

George Savage, MD, Proteus Digital Health Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder will present on a panel entitled “From Digital/Physical Health to Behavior Change” at the Annual Digital Health Luncheon at JPM, sponsored by W2O and Squire Patton Boggs.

January 9 at 2:00 p.m., San Francisco St. Regis Hotel, the Conservatory Room:

David O’Reilly, Proteus Digital Health Chief Platform Officer will present on a panel entitled “Digital Medicine: Lessons from Biopharma” at the Goodwin Speaks – Goodwin Seminars.

About Proteus Digital Health

Proteus Digital Health is enabling a new category of pharmaceuticals: Digital Medicines. These include widely used drugs, formulated so they communicate when they have been ingested; a wearable patch that detects medicines and captures physiologic response; mobile applications to support patient self-care and physician decision-making; and data analytics to serve the needs of health system managers. The company has more than 450 issued patents that protect this enabling technology, and regulatory clearances in the U.S., European Union and China.

Proteus Digital Health is privately held by investors that include Carlyle, Essex Woodlands, Kaiser Permanente®, Medtronic®, Novartis®, Otsuka, and ON Semiconductor®. Further information is available at: www.proteus.com. Connect with us on Twitter @ProteusDH.

For more information, please visit www.proteus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005115/en/